The Grand Marais City Council will make a number of decisions this year that could play a significant role in bringing much-needed housing to the community. Among the decisions the council will make involves creating a tax increment financing (TIF) district in Grand Marais. The local Housing Redevelopment Authority (HRA) is likely to request the creation of such a district sometime in early 2023. If created, the district would be a key factor in creating a 51-unit housing complex near the water tower above town near the Gunflint Trail.

GRAND MARAIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO