BeNotDecieved...InTheLastDays
4d ago
We must start on the housing issue, then worry about the rest. WITHOUT workers with places to LIVE, nothing else matters!!
WTIP
State auditor explains why special taxing district could address housing crunch in Grand Marais
The Grand Marais City Council will make a number of decisions this year that could play a significant role in bringing much-needed housing to the community. Among the decisions the council will make involves creating a tax increment financing (TIF) district in Grand Marais. The local Housing Redevelopment Authority (HRA) is likely to request the creation of such a district sometime in early 2023. If created, the district would be a key factor in creating a 51-unit housing complex near the water tower above town near the Gunflint Trail.
WTIP
City council approves land transfer to HRA and welcomes new members and mayor
The Grand Marais City Council held its first meeting of the year on January 11, which included annual organizational activities, welcoming new members to the city council, and resuming regular business. Two new members joined the city council; Ben Peters and Aaron Carlson. In addition, the council welcomed Tracy Benson...
WTIP
Gunflint Lake and Grand Marais beat historical records for December snowfall and precipitation
December was an interesting month for residents and meteorologists in northern Minnesota. Not only did the North Shore experience a severe 70 mph windstorm, but numerous regions encountered record-breaking snow and precipitation in December. Two locations in Cook County, Gunflint Lake, and Grand Marais, surpassed historical snowfall and precipitation records.
