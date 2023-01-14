Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary - Steven D. Lezear, 71, Keokuk
Stephen “Steve” Douglas Leazer, 71, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois. Steve was born on February 3, 1951, at St. Joseph Hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Donald and Marjorie (Springer) Leazer. Steve was employed as a bartender at the Double Eagle in Keokuk, then worked for many years in construction, concluding his working career at the Riverside One-Stop. Steve enjoyed spending his free time searching for rocks, arrowheads and mushrooms. He was the definition of a people-person, with an easy-going and likeable personality. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1971 until 1975, and was honorably discharged.
Pen City Current
Madison resident turns 107 Wednesday
FORT MADISON - At 106 she sauntered quickly into the chapel to sit down and talk. On Wednesday Mildred "Millie" Schulz turns 107. She's the first to tell you she probably won't be around next year. Don't bet on that. Her grandson Tom said he told his grandson Caden to...
Pen City Current
Supervisor struck by public's lack of knowledge around EMS services
LEE COUNTY - A perceived lack of understanding on the part of the public has the county board of supervisors concerned about the upcoming special election to enact a levy to help pay for county EMS services. At Monday's regular Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting, board chair Garry Seyb,...
KBUR
Fort Madison home lost after electrical fire
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Fire department says that a home in the 1600 block of 33rd street was destroyed by an electrical fire Thursday, January 12th. The Pen City Current reports that Fort Madison Firefighters were called to 1623 33rd Street for a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the porch and the house.
ourquadcities.com
Blaze destroys home early Saturday
A fire destroyed a home in Burlington early Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Fire Department. At 5:36 a.m., Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire. Firefighters arrived at 5:40 a.m. to find...
KBUR
West Burlington man wins Lottery Prize
Clive, IA- A West Burlington man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. David Stewart (above) of West Burlington won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “When It’s Gold Outside” scratch game. He purchased the winning ticket at MK Mini Mart, 101 E. Mount Pleasant St. in West Burlington, and claimed the prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar rapids.
Pen City Current
HTC boys get needed win at Mediapolis
MEDIAPOLIS — It was time, Holy Trinity coach John Hellige felt, that his team needed to beat one of the better boys basketball teams in the SEI Superconference. The Crusaders responded exactly the way Hellige wanted. Luke Hellige scored inside with two minutes left to break the last tie...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Man Arrested on Warrant
On January 17th at about 12:44 AM, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on the location of a fugitive. The vehicle believed to be operated by the fugitive attempted to flee when a traffic stop was initiated for a moving violation. After a short pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle in the area of 210th Ave and 62nd Street, rural Monmouth. The vehicle entered a ditch, striking a fence. The driver fled on foot but was apprehended in a field.
Pen City Current
City officials reconsider proposed levy increase
FORT MADISON - A preliminary budgeted city levy increase of $2.73 has been reduced by a dollar in discussions for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget. At a budget workshop held on Tuesday night, City Manager David Varley told the council that he and Mayor Matt Mohrfeld discussed several options to bring the increase down.
Pen City Current
Bendlage's 32 not enough for Lady Crusaders
MEDIAPOLIS — There were enough defensive solutions for Holy Trinity’s girls basketball to try to slow Mediapolis’ inside-outside game. There weren’t enough rebounds to make the stops work better. The Crusaders rallied in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get key shots late in a 64-58 loss...
ktvo.com
2 northeast Missouri residents charged after found with 1 pound of meth
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in northeast Missouri turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine and landed two area residents in jail. A Linn County sheriff's deputy pulled the suspects' car over last week because the plates did not match the vehicle. The defendants are Kyle...
Pen City Current
All creatures are God's creatures
This story comes from Marcia Wiedemeier in Burlington. It was a hot Sunday morning. As we were getting ready for church, my husband, Dan, looked out the bathroom window and spied a pink, hairless baby bird spread-eagled on top of the air-conditioning unit. Oh, dear. There was no sign of...
WAND TV
Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
