Stephen “Steve” Douglas Leazer, 71, of Keokuk, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois. Steve was born on February 3, 1951, at St. Joseph Hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, the son of Donald and Marjorie (Springer) Leazer. Steve was employed as a bartender at the Double Eagle in Keokuk, then worked for many years in construction, concluding his working career at the Riverside One-Stop. Steve enjoyed spending his free time searching for rocks, arrowheads and mushrooms. He was the definition of a people-person, with an easy-going and likeable personality. Steve proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1971 until 1975, and was honorably discharged.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO