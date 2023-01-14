Read full article on original website
SpaceX employees reportedly enjoy ‘calm’ as Elon Musk distracted by Twitter
Some SpaceX employees are reportedly breathing a sigh of relief as their billionaire CEO Elon Musk devotes the majority of his time and energy to struggling Twitter. Musk has reportedly played a “less active role” in SpaceX operations since buying Twitter for $44 billion in late October and delegated more responsibility to his deputy Gwynne Shotwell, who serves as the space firm’s president and chief operating officer. Current and former SpaceX workers told Bloomberg the company’s workflow hasn’t suffered and its workplaces have “some semblance of calm” even “when Musk’s focus is elsewhere.” Ex-employees said Musk’s involvement often results in additional work,...
