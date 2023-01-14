ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
104.1 WIKY

No hope of any survivors in Nepal’s deadliest crash in 30 years, officials say

KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Officials in Nepal said on Wednesday there was no chance of finding any survivors of the country’s deadliest plane crash in 30 years, but workers will continue to search for the remains of the last missing passenger. Rescue teams used drones and rappelled down deep...

