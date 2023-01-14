Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Davos 2023-Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says tank supplies should come quicker
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that Western supplies of tanks and air defence units should come more quickly and be delivered faster than Russia was able to carry out its own attacks. Zelenskiy spoke by video link before Western allies...
Blinken welcomes Northern Ireland talks progress after meeting UK’s Cleverly
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after meeting his British counterpart on Tuesday that Washington welcomed apparent progress in talks between Britain and the European Union aimed at resolving a post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland. Blinken and Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly’s talks at...
German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. “Today I asked the...
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Pakistan’s largest province to hold snap polls in win for former PM Khan
LAHORE (Reuters) – A snap local election will be held in Pakistan’s most populous province, officials said, after the provincial leader, an ally of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, triggered the poll, putting pressure on the government ahead a planned general election. Holding local elections in a province...
Davos 2023:Saudi FM sees progress on Yemen, stresses need to reinstate truce
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Wednesday progress was being made towards ending the Yemen war, in which Riyadh leads a military coalition, but more work was needed, including reinstating a truce and transitioning to a permanent ceasefire. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud,...
Davos 2023: Saudi FM urges Israel to engage seriously on resolving Palestinian conflict
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud urged Israel’s new government on Wednesday to engage seriously on resolving the Palestinian conflict. Prince Faisal, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said Israel’s government was sending “some signals that maybe...
Climate protest not a crime, Greta Thunberg says after detention
LUETZERATH, Germany (Reuters) – Environmental activist Greta Thunberg swiftly resumed campaigning on Wednesday after she was briefly detained in Germany during a protest against a coal mine expansion, tweeting that protecting the climate was not a crime. “Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion...
Britain’s Royal Mail begins moving some export parcels after cyber incident
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Royal Mail said on Wednesday it had begun moving limited volumes of export parcels as it trials “operational workarounds”, after a cyber incident severely disrupted its international export services last week. The postal company, part of International Distributions Services Plc, said it...
Former EU lawmaker’s tax accountant arrested in Italy over EU graft scandal
ROME (Reuters) – The tax consultant of a former EU lawmaker at the centre of a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament has been arrested in Italy, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Monica Rossana Bellini, who worked for former centre-left parliamentarian...
Davos 2023: China recovery could be very quick -IMF’s Gopinath
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – China could see a sharp recovery in economic growth from the second quarter onwards based on current infection trends after the dismantling of most COVID-19 restrictions, IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday. “We expect growth in China to come back, to rebound,”...
Marketmind: Finally, bad news is bad news
Jan 19 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. No fireworks from the Bank of Japan but plenty damp squibs for investors to ruminate over, as a string of dismal U.S. economic indicators pours cold water on the 'soft landing' scenario that has gained traction lately.
Davos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Wednesday
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Climate change came to the fore at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, where U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on business leaders to follow the principles outlined by an expert group to make credible net-zero pledges or risk greenwashing. The United Nations and standard...
Abducted Burkina women flee jihadist gunmen through bush
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Piercing thorns and stones underfoot did not stop the young woman as she charged through thickets, baby strapped to her back, fleeing armed militants who had kidnapped her with dozens of others in northern Burkina Faso last week. Now back home in the town of Arbinda...
High power prices drive some patients in Spain into poverty
MADRID (Reuters) – Jose Maria Casais’s 2,700 euros-a-month income from a pension and incapacity benefits ought to leave him better off than most of his fellow Spaniards. But Casais, a retired engineer living in Barcelona, says he is being forced to raid his savings every month after his energy bills soared because of his reliance on an oxygen machine to alleviate his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Exclusive-Europeans dial down the heating, heed calls to save energy
BERLIN (Reuters) – Europeans have dialled down their heating this winter, apparently heeding government calls to conserve energy amid the Ukraine crisis, with some delaying switching it on by almost a month and setting the temperature lower, data shows. The data, from hundreds of thousands of smart thermometers installed...
