Yucaipa, CA

vvng.com

Police give an update on the weekend shooting

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
VICTORVILLE, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont police search for shooting suspect

The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
BEAUMONT, CA
vvng.com

Student struck by a distracted driver doing well, family says

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An 11th-grade student was struck by a distracted driver Tuesday morning. 16-year-old Tyler was walking to school with his younger brother and friend and was at the corner of Dos Palmas Road and Princeton Drive in Victorville, at about 8:04 a.m., Jan. 17, 2023, when he was struck by a vehicle.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Victorville man arrested for attempted robbery found dead inside cell

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 53-year-old Victorville man arrested for attempted robbery was found dead inside his cell at the High Desert Detention Center. Sheriff’s officials said that on January 13, 2023, John Aceves was arrested by deputies from the Victorville Police Department for attempted robbery. He was booked into High Desert Detention Center.
VICTORVILLE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Suspected Coachella Valley Serial Burglar To Stand Trial On Burglary Charges

(CNS) – A suspected serial burglar accused of residential break- ins in two Coachella Valley cities must stand trial on felony charges, a judge ruled Tuesday. Teddy Kaiser Hartwell, 37, of Palm Springs, faces seven felony counts – – six of burglary and one of receiving stolen property, according to court records. Charges had been dismissed but were immediately re-filed in his case on Jan. 3. It was not immediately clear why the charges needed to be re-filed.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
menifee247.com

Woman charged with child abduction in Menifee

MENIFEE -- At approximately 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, the Menifee Police Department communications center received a call for service regarding a parental abduction in violation of a child custody order. The incident occurred during a court-mandated supervised child custody exchange near the 29000 block of Antelope Road in Menifee. After...
MENIFEE, CA
247headline.com

Trona Mother Arrested for Murder After Death of Toddler and Critical Injury of Infant

A Trona mother is behind bars after the death of one of her children, and the critical injury of another, authorities said. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at around 5:29 p.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 13400 block of Athol Street in Trona for the report of two children not breathing. When they arrived they found Catalena Fusaro, 2, and her 11-month-old brother who were pulled from their burning home. The two children were not breathing and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Despite life-saving measures, Catalena died. The 11-month-old boy has since been moved to a trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.
TRONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed

A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
HIGHLAND, CA
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 17 suspects during crime suppression operation Jan. 7-13 in San Bernardino County

Authorities arrested 17 people on felony charges during a targeted crime suppression operation during the week of Jan. 7-13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Over the seven-day period, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified

Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
MURRIETA, CA
vvng.com

Police actively investigating 2 shootings, 1 in Hesperia and the other in Victorville

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that occurred less than 20 minutes apart, which left three people injured. The first shooting was reported on the 13300 of Merry Oaks Street in Victorville at about 8:45 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, and a second shooting was reported at 9:02 p.m. on the 11500 block of Second Avenue, near Deodar Street in Hesperia.
VICTORVILLE, CA

