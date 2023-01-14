ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants Mailbag: Playoff Thoughts, Free Agency, and More

By Patricia Traina
Let's empty out this week's mailbag and see what people are wondering about.

(From George B.) Do you think Jones has finally done enough to prove he is our franchise QB going forward, or do you feel that the Jones haters will prevail and have the Giants not offer him an extension?

Thanks for the question, George. I don't think the Jones haters will have much of a say as to whether the team extends his contract or moves on--not unless he has haters in the front office. And for what it's worth, I think Jones has done enough to earn a short-term deal (2-3 years).

(From Larry D.) Do you think McGaughey will be replaced as special teams coach in the off-season?

Hi Larry. I'm not so sure about that. I think the problems they've had on special teams are more of a result of T-Mac losing guys he was counting on for the core groups because of the injuries and then having to replace them with guys who maybe weren't as proficient on specials in college.

I think they try to get it done, Daniel. I've always said that I think they'll look to get Daniel Jones's deal done first and preferably before the start of free agency so that if they have to use the franchise tag, they can apply it to Barkley if that deal (which I think is going to be a bit more complex to get done) isn't done by the start of the free agency period.

LOL!

Under. While I want to see more of a balanced offense this time around, I don't want Jones taking shot after shot as a runner; I'd rather they pick and choose their spots.

I don't think so, John. I think the bulk of the Giants' offense is more of what Brian Daboll brought with him from his time around the league. And I see no reason why if Kafka were to leave (which I don't think he will this year, by the way), they would have to toss out anything he contributed to the offense.

I could see one of the offensive assistants being promoted to OC if Kafka leaves to maintain continuity. Also, the offense changes from year to year anyway as new talent is added, so I don't think losing Kafka would create a major meltdown--not that I don't want to see it happen, mind you.

Great question. I'm going to say Daniel Bellinger. They really didn't involve the tight end as much in the first meeting and I have a feeling that changes this week.

Truth be told, I haven't looked that deeply into free agency (who has time with the playoffs in full swing and the Giants in them)? But I will say this much. Every year a guy everyone projects will be back ends up leaving and every year a guy we think won't be back ends up staying. So anything can happen. That said, we're going to do a free agency series once we get to the off-season in which we'll explore each situation in a bit more depth.

Durran, appreciate the question, but again, I am not looking at the draft or free agency while this team is still in the playoffs. Please hold any draft-related questions until I've had a chance to do my homework, as I want to be able to give you an informed opinion whenever I can. Thanks.

I'm leaning toward "no" on this, Kerry. If I were the Giants, I would stick with the guys Daniel Jones has built chemistry with over these last few games. Do I think Golladay will get snaps? Yes. But to play a "bigger" role than what he's played in recent weeks? That would surprise me.

I'm not, to be honest. Everyone is going to have an opinion. Has no bearing on the game though at the end of the day unless you believe in jinxes.

I'm going to try putting together a model contract for Daniel Jones in the off-season, as I think you need to see how far he can take this team in the postseason. But I would say he'll probably get an APY that's somewhere north of the franchise tag amount.

Huge. I think you'll see Wink Martindale be able to do a few new looks that he probably wasn't able to do the first time around. You might also see them changing things up coverage-wise against Hockenson and Jefferson.

I think by default Wink Martindale will change things up since he will likely have Xavier McKinney and Adoree' Jackson for this game, plus Azeez Ojulari (who left that first game early with an ankle injury). I don't think Wink will blitz non-stop. He has to pick and choose his spots, and that will be his approach.

(From Kevin C.) I'm wondering what it would take to get Evan Neal benched. He is believed to have the potential to develop into an excellent tackle, but right now, he's a major liability. The question should be if Phillips or Peart would be better, especially in pass protection. I think it may be time to find out.

Kevin, I think you're being a little too hard on Neal. You need to understand that his knee still isn't right, and it's affecting his technique--just look at the tape, and you'll see that he's doing far more bending at the waist than he should be. Then go back and look at his earlier tape after that Dallas game. A player doesn't suddenly revert to bad habits unless something is happening.

Do you want to mess with the kid's confidence? Sometimes you just have to ride out the storm. That said, they could give him some help on that side if it's that bad, but you're going to do more harm than good in the long run if you put him on the bench.

