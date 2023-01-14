ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Who are Tennesse's Top Priorities on Junior Day?

By Evan Crowell
 4 days ago

The contact period has opened for coaching staffs. Tennessee is holding its junior day this weekend, and several top targets will attend.

College coaches can now contact high school recruits. The Volunteers have already begun hitting the trail, with several coaches spotted at high schools on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the staff in Knoxville prepares to host a blue-chip group of prospects for their junior day. The 2024 class is in full swing, with many recruits hoping to decide by the summer's conclusion.

Several among the group stand out as must-have targets. If Tennessee intends to rise to the creme of the crop in college football, they must begin recruiting like it, and these players are an excellent place to begin.

Ryan Wingo, WR

The St. Louis product is the top receiver prospect for the Volunteers in 2024. He has dynamic size, twitch, and ball tracking, eerily similar to former Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Wingo watched the Volunteers take down Alabama in Neyland Stadium, an instant classic that gave him a strong impression. Reports confirm he came away enthralled with what he saw on the field and off.

Head coach Josh Heupel scours America for receivers that can do multiple things well, especially downfield. Wingo should hear a hefty recruiting pitch from Heupel and wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope.

Mike Matthews, ATH

Mike Matthews hasn't intended an official recruiting timeline, but major programs will wait for him. Evaluators slot him at wide receiver and safety, and Matthews will have his pick in college.

His ball skills and contact balance make him an easy receiver projection. Parkview High School relies on him to quickly win matchups in critical situations, a telltale sign of an elite player.

Meanwhile, his safety traits are equally impressive. Tennessee may have a long ways to go in this recruitment, but he warms on them each time he arrives on campus.

Williams Nwaneri, DE

Some recruiting services tout Williams Nwaneri as this class's No. 1 defensive lineman. He's also a Missouri native with loads of experience, totaling twelve sacks in his junior high school season.

Many project Nwaneri to remain in the midwest, but this is one of his first trips to SEC country. He may be intrigued by what the Volunteers have brewing, especially on the defensive front.

Tennessee offers him a unique opportunity to be their first marquee defensive in several years. They have NFL-caliber talent, but Nwaneri's upside immediately makes him one of the top front-seven players they have recruited in years.

