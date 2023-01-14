ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Czechs selecting new president to succeed Milos Zeman

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyNkm_0kEjsIfc00

PRAGUE — (AP) — The Czechs were casting ballots in the presidential election on Saturday, picking a successor to Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial post.

Populist billionaire Andrej Babis is leading a field of eight candidates in two days of voting that will be completed Saturday.

Babis, a former prime minister, was acquitted this week in a fraud trial, which boosted his chances of winning in the first round of the presidential election.

If no candidate achieves a majority, as polls have indicated, the top two finishers will face each other in a runoff in two weeks’ time.

A court in Prague acquitted Babis, 68, on Monday of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving EU subsidies. The prosecution can still appeal. Babis had pleaded not guilty and repeatedly said the charges against him were politically motivated.

Despite a number of scandals, his popular support remains strong, particularly among older voters.

Retired army Gen. Petr Pavel, 61, a former chairman of NATO’s military committee; and former university rector and economist Danuse Nerudova, 44, are Babis’ main challengers.

Polls indicate that none of the remaining candidates is likely to make the runoff.

Babis, whose centrist ANO (YES) movement ended up in opposition after losing the 2021 general election, is supported by Zeman, with whom he shares euroskeptic views and the habit of using anti-migrant rhetoric.

Zeman was the first president elected by popular vote. His second and final five-year term expires in March.

Lawmakers elected the previous two presidents, Vaclav Havel and Vaclav Klaus.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Belarus opens trial of journalist for prominent Polish paper

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Belarus on Monday opened the trial of a journalist and prominent member of the country's sizable Polish minority, the latest in a series of court cases against critics of the authoritarian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko. Andrzej Poczobut, 49, faces up to 12...
The Independent

New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin

The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
americanmilitarynews.com

Poland demands $1.3 trillion WW2 reparations from Germany

Germany turned down Poland’s request to negotiate compensation for some $1.3 trillion in estimated World War II reparations, saying it has closed the matter, Warsaw proclaimed this week. During a press conference Tuesday, Poland’s Foreign Ministry indicated that it made a request for the United Nations to intervene to...
msn.com

Russian fighter discovers German spy plane in Baltic Sea near Russian border

Russia's National Defense Control Center reported Monday that one of its fighters has detected a German Armed Forces spy plane over Baltic Sea waters and near the Russian border. According to the Russian agency, after detecting that the German aircraft "was approaching the state border of the Russian Federation" it...
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
Reuters

Venezuela opposition removes interim President Guaido

CARACAS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela's opposition national assembly voted on Friday to remove interim President Juan Guaido, dissolve his government and appoint a commission to govern the country's foreign assets, as lawmakers seek a united front ahead of elections slated for 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-Brazil's Bolsonaro faces legal risks after losing immunity

BRASILIA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's loss of broad protections from prosecution when he stepped down on Sunday leaves him more exposed to criminal and electoral probes that could lead to his arrest or prevent him from running for office. Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist, left Brazil...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Sweden Signals All Turkish Demands for NATO Entry Cannot Be Met

(Bloomberg) -- In the latest sign that Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization isn’t imminent, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Turkey is asking for too much of the Nordic country in exchange for ratifying its membership. Most Read from Bloomberg. While Turkey has confirmed...
The Independent

International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch

The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
153K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy