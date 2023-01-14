ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Changing young West Side lives

Although he took a detour from an initial plan to become a doctor, Adam Alonso is saving, or at least changing, lives nonetheless. As CEO of BUILD, a West Side nonprofit focused on gang intervention, violence prevention and youth development, Alonso and his team serve more than 2,500 vulnerable youth every year. His work was recently recognized by the inaugural Chicago Bears Inspire Change Changemaker Award. The award was accompanied by a $10,000 grant from the NFL Foundation, through Bears Care, a program that has partnered with BUILD since 2012.
Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet

A traffic crash leaves a Lockport man dead. On January 16, 2023, at 5:16 p.m., Joliet Police officers responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road for an accident with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that as a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Aidan Wilda (19, Lockport) was northbound on South Chicago Street approaching Schweitzer Road. A Toyota RAV4, driven by a 57-year-old female Elwood resident, attempted to make a left turn onto southbound South Chicago Street from westbound Schweitzer Road at which time Wilda’s motorcycle collided with the rear driver’s side of the Toyota. The collision caused Wilda to become ejected from the motorcycle. Following the initial crash, it was determined that Wilda was struck by two additional vehicles who were northbound on South Chicago Street, a Ford Ranger driven by a 24-year-old male Plainfield resident and a GMC Envoy driven by a 58-year-old female Joliet resident.
Proposed Little Village Community Center Seeks to Improve Health Equity

Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, advocates in Chicago are continuing his mission of inclusion, working to ensure marginalized communities have equal access to health care. Those behind the 11-year project called "Focal Point," an initiative that seeks to provide the city's West and Southwest side communities greater opportunity to thrive, hope to see their ideas come to fruition.
Pritzker Traubert awards $10 million for West Garfield development

The Pritzker Traubert Foundation has announced Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative as the winner of its 2022 Chicago Prize grant competition, supporting a community-led initiative to provide services and create economic opportunity in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood. The $10 million award—an annual prize intended to jumpstart economic...
Historic Black Church In Chicago Receives Preliminary Landmark Status

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A historic place of worship that has served as a pillar for Black spirituality, culture, and community in Chicago has been bestowed with a special honor from the city. Greater Union Baptist Church has received preliminary landmark status from the Chicago Landmarks Commission, WBBM reported.
COVID Cases In Illinois On Decline, Will County Listed As Low Level

Despite warnings that a new coronavirus variant could spread quickly around Illinois this winter, cases are on the decline. According to the latest report from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 59 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 73 in the previous week. Of those, only three Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to 28 the previous week. Will County is listed at low level, but Cook, Kane, DuPage, Kankakee and Kendall counties are classified at medium level. To see each county click here.
Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community Protests

Members of a South Side Chicago neighborhood protest housing migrants in shuttered elementary school saying the needs of the community should come first. A report published in October of 2022 stated that there were at least 65,000 homeless people living in Chicago. Added to this number are the migrants who have arrived in Chicago since September that the city must find resources to help settle. Since last fall about 4000 asylum-seekers were sent by Texas and other states have sent over 1400. Of those, the city remains responsible for approximately 1,500. There have also been over 4,000 Ukrainians that have come to Chicago from Feb. through December 2022, fleeing the Russian invasion of their country.
Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman

CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
