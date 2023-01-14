ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Should you leave windshield wipers up in snow, ice?

By Dustin Lattimer
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N537h_0kEjs5HQ00

( KSNF/KODE ) — When you have to leave your vehicle outside in the elements during winter, you’re likely looking for ways to keep it as ready to go as possible.

One tip that many people follow is to leave their windshield wipers up off the windshield in the event of ice or snow. The idea is that your wipers will remain relatively untouched by winter precipitation if left upright. Plus, if they’re not touching the vehicle, the wiper blades won’t freeze to your windshield and make it harder to clear the frozen precipitation when you need to leave — especially when you’re in a hurry.

If you’re someone who lifts up your car’s windshield wipers before winter weather strikes, you could be doing more harm than good.

What your vehicle needs before winter snow and ice hits

“The Drive,” a website featuring news, reviews, and guides about the modern automotive culture, reports that wipers aren’t built to stand up. The blades are designed to withstand pressure from the front, and without the support of the windshield on the other side, they could easily become too weak to withstand even a moderately strong gust of wind.

The result could be damage to the plastic gearing that keeps the wipers and attachment hardware securely in place. What may be worse is that you might not even notice anything is wrong until it’s too late since the damage could be hard to see and difficult to assess.

How to prevent your pipes from freezing

Vehicle experts say the better option is to cover your entire windshield if you want to save time in bad weather. This will also prevent any potential damage to your car’s wipers. An old rug or tarp will work as a windshield cover.

Other tips for winter weather driving, include:

  • Keep your car stocked with cold-weather gear, such as food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets and medications.
  • Be sure your tires are properly inflated and have good tread.
  • Keep your fuel tank at least half full at all times.
  • Never heat up a vehicle in an enclosed area.
  • Do not use cruise control when driving on icy or snowy roadways.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow

MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
DC News Now

Shooting near Woodbridge 7-Eleven

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. Police said that the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue. They did not know how severe any injuries were and did not specify how many victims there were. Police advised residents to expect a police […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
DC News Now

Tenants frustrated over squatters at DC apartment complex

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Squatters are causing a growing concern for tenants at an apartment complex in Northeast D.C. “It’s a safety concern because when you pay rent somewhere, you believe you are afforded a right to safety and privacy and security,” said Niambe Tomlinson. Tomlinson has lived at the Rhode Island Row apartments […]
RHODE ISLAND STATE
DC News Now

Community gathers to remember transgender woman killed in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Community members are searching for answers after a transgender woman was murdered in northeast D.C. According to police, Jasmine ‘Star’ Parker was stabbed to death on January 7 on Gallaudet Street NE. Police are investigating, but no arrests have been made. “Very happy, very jolly. Had the most outrageous energy. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

1 dead after early-morning crash in Montgomery County

ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a crash that happened early on Sunday in Aspen Hill, police said. First responders were called to Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane around 7:23 a.m. for a crash between two cars. Police said that 30-year-old Eddy Thomas Jara of Gaithersburg was driving westbound […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Southern California Weather Force

Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023

Site: Southern California Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this afternoon and evening …. Forecast: A powerful storm system moving into the region today will bring cold air aloft over the watch area this afternoon through the evening. At the surface, temperatures in the 50s in spots will make for strong instability present. This, with the storm’s upper divergence (lifting) will pop off thunderstorms across the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
DC News Now

DC News Now

42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy