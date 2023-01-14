Biden sold our oil reserves to China.they are buying up most of the land In the U.S.A. They own food companies In the U.S. Now the Chinese wantsTo put police stations In our country.To not only monitor the ChineseAmericans. But the Americans of our country. America wake up. Get with the now. The Chinese will try an take the United States. All of It. Shut down theChinese Police Stations Now. The Democrats are trying thier best to pushUs Into Communism. WAKE UP.
🤣🤣 There's Ol' Ricky Come Lately for you. The FBI has been looking into this for over a year now and they raided the New York Chinatown office last fall.
Why are we all so concerned about other countries' inherence towards the USA, if this nation is ruined and was teared down by Americans from within?? All the real problems we're facing today, have originated in capitol hill, and not by Russians, Chinese, Middle Easterns or any other nation, but from American born and home grown politicians!?!?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Comments / 210