Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Related
nhsportspage.com
The Manchester Community College Game of the Week: Bedford 51, Manchester Memorial 30
Two familiar foes took the floor on Tuesday night for an always good and gritty clash in division. Bedford threw the first punch early, and forced Memorial into a lot of turnovers to gain an early advantage. Offensive rebounds and creating turnovers were the recipe for success for Bedford, but...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County
READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
WGAL
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
Daily Thread, women’s clothing shop, opens another store in central Pa.
A women’s clothing retailer that opened a store in the Park City Center in Lancaster last year, has now opened at the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, York County. opened at the mall on Friday,. The women’s clothing retailer has several stores in Pennsylvania and says it sells...
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
pahomepage.com
Two people displaced after fire in Lebanon
19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand …. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening. ‘Undeniably dairy shake off’ held at PA Farm Show. 'Undeniably dairy...
WNEP-TV 16
State senator wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Senator David Argall, who represents Carbon County, Schuylkill County, and parts of Luzerne County, wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date. Right now, we hit the polls on the fourth Tuesday in April. Under Argall's plan, things would move up by more than a month.
New location found for people living under Mulberry Street bridge: Harrisburg officials
UPDATE: Massive cleanup, new petition aims to stop eviction of Mulberry St. Bridge homeless encampment. City officials, with help from the Dauphin County Human Services and the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness, have found a new location for dozens of residents who have been asked to leave an encampment under the Mulberry Street bridge.
Pa. State Police investigating Lebanon County truck tractor theft
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating after a truck tractor was taken from a truck repair facility in Lebanon County. A PSP public information officer said that on the night of Jan. 13, a maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor was taken from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC in Myerstown. Video […]
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Man died in York County crash: Coroner
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway
The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
Starting February, Chester County Travelers Can Get Discounted Flights Out of Delaware Airport
If you’ve been waiting for the arrival of Avelo Airlines, then you’re not the only one excited for discounted commercial flights flying out from the Delaware Airport, writes Brandon Holveck for Delaware Online.
Hunter Shoots Dog, Not Coyote
READING, Pa. – Just days after it warned residents about coyotes roaming their neighborhood, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that in a case of mistaken identity, a hunter shot and killed a pet dog believing it was a coyote.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, public drunkenness
Terroristic Threats – At 7:39 p.m. Dec. 25, police responded to East Pine Street to investigate threats made towards a business. No credible threats were discovered. The victim was a 67-year-old Cleona man. Police are investigating. East Hanover Township. Theft – At 1:03 p.m. Jan. 5, on Jonestown Road,...
abc27.com
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
themeparktourist.com
Wildcat's Revenge Will Have World's Largest Underflip, Here Is How It Currently Looks!
UPDATE January 16 - We continue to track the construction progress of Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark. On this latest video we see red steel frame being added to the station and red plastic roof cement. There are newly installed black steel cross ties which have been added to the world's first underflip and black steel frame is being put in place. We are expecting further track to be installed in the coming weeks.
Comments / 0