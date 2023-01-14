ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 222 in Berks County

READING, Pa. — A crash shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Berks County on Wednesday. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. The crash happened on Route 222 between PLEASANT HILL RD and FOR SR 0222N TO 0222S 01, MAIDEN CREEK-ALLENTOWN PK, TAMARACK BL. The area is between...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
READING, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

5 – 205.15 System Maintained in Good Repair. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair – observed pressure relief valve of the steam cooker discharging water onto the floor. This is indicating a possible over-pressurization of system or a valve failure, requiring an evaluation and corrective measure. 12th...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Two people displaced after fire in Lebanon

19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand …. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening. ‘Undeniably dairy shake off’ held at PA Farm Show. 'Undeniably dairy...
LEBANON, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
abc27 News

Man died in York County crash: Coroner

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 69-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Monday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 16. The accident occurred in the area of Roland and Hoffman roads in Washington Township when […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
STRASBURG, PA
Gregory Vellner

Hunter Shoots Dog, Not Coyote

READING, Pa. – Just days after it warned residents about coyotes roaming their neighborhood, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that in a case of mistaken identity, a hunter shot and killed a pet dog believing it was a coyote.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, public drunkenness

Terroristic Threats – At 7:39 p.m. Dec. 25, police responded to East Pine Street to investigate threats made towards a business. No credible threats were discovered. The victim was a 67-year-old Cleona man. Police are investigating. East Hanover Township. Theft – At 1:03 p.m. Jan. 5, on Jonestown Road,...
JONESTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian fatally struck by cars on Route 422 in Wyomissing

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A man died after being hit by several cars on a highway in Berks County. The man was hit around 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 422 eastbound, near Route 12, in Wyomissing, police say. After the initial impact, several other cars ran over the man's body, police...
WYOMISSING, PA
themeparktourist.com

Wildcat's Revenge Will Have World's Largest Underflip, Here Is How It Currently Looks!

UPDATE January 16 - We continue to track the construction progress of Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark. On this latest video we see red steel frame being added to the station and red plastic roof cement. There are newly installed black steel cross ties which have been added to the world's first underflip and black steel frame is being put in place. We are expecting further track to be installed in the coming weeks.
HERSHEY, PA

