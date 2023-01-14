ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Juan Jose
4d ago

Come on guys this isn't your daddy's military. You can't get into a brawl without possibly getting drum out with a Less then honorable discharge. if your going to drink then be a happy drunk.

4
ScoutsOut
4d ago

the good ol days. Soldiers defending their units and honor; and not knowing when to quit. 120z bottles of courage...

4
bounty hunter
4d ago

happens quite often. I remember a number of civilian military fights when we were kids. cruising Nevada Avenue. I also remember how many new friends we made as well. boys will be boys and for the most part; no harm no foul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy