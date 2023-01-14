Some new information this morning about a fight involving a knife at a King Soopers in Colorado Springs. Authorities identified a person in custody for the incident, 50-year-old Alfredo Chavez. Springs Police say about 5 p.m. yesterday, a witness reported an issue at the grocery store – located in the 2900 block of South Academy. Officers found that several people had been in a fight. During the incident, a woman was cut across the face. Her injuries aren’t life-threatening – but they are considered serious. The woman is recovering at a hospital.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO