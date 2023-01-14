Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week
SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
wyo4news.com
Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr. (June 10, 1948 – January 14, 2023)
Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr., 74, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Callie Jo Mathews (November 16, 1991 – January 12, 2023)
Callie Jo Mathews, age 31, died in Rock Springs, Wyoming on January 12, 2023. Interment will occur at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the Altamont Mt. Emmons Cemetery, 3700 N 16500 W Altamont, UT.
“Marooned by Modern Technology”: 9 People Rescued in Sweetwater County
On a freezing Wednesday morning in the middle of December, a seemingly endless winter storm wreaked havoc across the state. "A treacherous concoction of wet, heavy snow coupled with near-hurricane-force winds tightened its grip with blizzard-like conditions throughout much of Sweetwater County, rendering the interstate and many of the county’s roadways impassable" read a recent press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.
wyo4news.com
Aspen Mountain Plumbing Presents: A Breakdown On Frozen Pipes
Aspen Mountain Plumbing is here to provide homeowners with the information they need to understand why frozen pipes occur, and how to prevent them. But first, Lance Ball, proud owner of Aspen Mountain Plumbing, gives us a cold winter tale so real that it could be fiction. This is Lance’s story about Phil, a homeowner in Sweetwater County whose plumbing pipe froze up and sent chills down his spine.
wyo4news.com
Charles Brian Bourke (June 17, 1988 – January 9, 2023)
Charles Brian Bourke, 34, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and private family services held at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Please do not ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Everyone loves dogs. But some dogs are not pets. Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on these special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 16 – January 17, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 18, 2023
Today – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
wyo4news.com
Federal Grant of $3M awarded to WWCC for Healthcare Expansion
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On January 5 the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the decision of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to award Western Wyoming Community College (Western) a $3 million grant to help diversify the economy of Southwest Wyoming by boosting the region’s healthcare workforce. The EDA’s investments will be matched with more than $5 million in state and local funds.
wyo4news.com
After HVAC issues, the ’50 Contemporary Art Voices’ is open at WWCC
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The art gallery is finally open again to the public. In early December, due to an HVAC issue in the art gallery, Western Wyoming Community College had to delay the opening of “50 Contemporary Art Voices”. The show will run from January 17, 2023, to February 24, 2023. Visitors will be able to view the exhibition daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for holiday closures.
wyo4news.com
Actors’ Mission’s “Silent Sky” starts Jan. 19
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Actors’ Mission’s “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson celebrates the work of pioneer Astronomer Henrietta Leavitt” by Daniel Bendtsen. Until Henrietta Leavitt, many astronomers guessed the universe was no bigger than the Milky Way. Until Henrietta, astronomers could only measure distances up to a few hundred light-years. Until Henrietta, astronomers looked through their telescopes and assumed the images of other galaxies were mere gas clouds.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Insights – Vitalant Blood Services
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
wyo4news.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day office closures
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Some offices are closed today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and most remain open. Below are some of the common places associated with holiday closures and whether or not they will be closed. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Police investigate hit-and-run incident
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, during the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 2023, RSPD Officers responded to the area of 117 Elk Street for a reported hit-and-run crash. The suspect vehicle crashed into the power pole, knocking it over and...
wyo4news.com
MHSC: HED – Building a stronger foundation for excellence in healthcare
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit organizations saw a shift in donor relationships. Whereas many nonprofits were significantly impacted through the pandemic’s negative effects, the Memorial Hospital Foundation saw the opposite. We had community members constantly asking what they could do to support the hospital and our healthcare teams. The...
Wyoming Police Department Asking For Help In Identifying Vehicle
Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in identifying a car, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post does not specify why police are trying to identifying the car. But it says the car is being sought in response to a call they...
cowboystatedaily.com
Mother Of 5-Year-Old Beaten To Death, Now Arrested On Drug Charges In Kemmerer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Along with her boyfriend, the mother of a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by a babysitter now has been arrested on drug charges in Kemmerer. Kayla Kartchner, 27, is charged with two felony marijuana possession charges, each punishable by up...
