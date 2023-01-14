ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr. (June 10, 1948 – January 14, 2023)

Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr., 74, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
“Marooned by Modern Technology”: 9 People Rescued in Sweetwater County

On a freezing Wednesday morning in the middle of December, a seemingly endless winter storm wreaked havoc across the state. "A treacherous concoction of wet, heavy snow coupled with near-hurricane-force winds tightened its grip with blizzard-like conditions throughout much of Sweetwater County, rendering the interstate and many of the county’s roadways impassable" read a recent press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Aspen Mountain Plumbing Presents: A Breakdown On Frozen Pipes

Aspen Mountain Plumbing is here to provide homeowners with the information they need to understand why frozen pipes occur, and how to prevent them. But first, Lance Ball, proud owner of Aspen Mountain Plumbing, gives us a cold winter tale so real that it could be fiction. This is Lance’s story about Phil, a homeowner in Sweetwater County whose plumbing pipe froze up and sent chills down his spine.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Please do not ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Everyone loves dogs. But some dogs are not pets. Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on these special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 16 – January 17, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Federal Grant of $3M awarded to WWCC for Healthcare Expansion

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On January 5 the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the decision of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to award Western Wyoming Community College (Western) a $3 million grant to help diversify the economy of Southwest Wyoming by boosting the region’s healthcare workforce. The EDA’s investments will be matched with more than $5 million in state and local funds.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
After HVAC issues, the ’50 Contemporary Art Voices’ is open at WWCC

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The art gallery is finally open again to the public. In early December, due to an HVAC issue in the art gallery, Western Wyoming Community College had to delay the opening of “50 Contemporary Art Voices”. The show will run from January 17, 2023, to February 24, 2023. Visitors will be able to view the exhibition daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for holiday closures.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Actors’ Mission’s “Silent Sky” starts Jan. 19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Actors’ Mission’s “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson celebrates the work of pioneer Astronomer Henrietta Leavitt” by Daniel Bendtsen. Until Henrietta Leavitt, many astronomers guessed the universe was no bigger than the Milky Way. Until Henrietta, astronomers could only measure distances up to a few hundred light-years. Until Henrietta, astronomers looked through their telescopes and assumed the images of other galaxies were mere gas clouds.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Wyo4News Insights – Vitalant Blood Services

Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Martin Luther King Jr. Day office closures

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Some offices are closed today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and most remain open. Below are some of the common places associated with holiday closures and whether or not they will be closed. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Rock Springs Police investigate hit-and-run incident

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, during the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 2023, RSPD Officers responded to the area of 117 Elk Street for a reported hit-and-run crash. The suspect vehicle crashed into the power pole, knocking it over and...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
MHSC: HED – Building a stronger foundation for excellence in healthcare

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit organizations saw a shift in donor relationships. Whereas many nonprofits were significantly impacted through the pandemic’s negative effects, the Memorial Hospital Foundation saw the opposite. We had community members constantly asking what they could do to support the hospital and our healthcare teams. The...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Mother Of 5-Year-Old Beaten To Death, Now Arrested On Drug Charges In Kemmerer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Along with her boyfriend, the mother of a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by a babysitter now has been arrested on drug charges in Kemmerer. Kayla Kartchner, 27, is charged with two felony marijuana possession charges, each punishable by up...
KEMMERER, WY

