Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr. (June 10, 1948 – January 14, 2023)
Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr., 74, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Rock Springs Police investigate hit-and-run incident
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, during the early morning hours of Jan. 14, 2023, RSPD Officers responded to the area of 117 Elk Street for a reported hit-and-run crash. The suspect vehicle crashed into the power pole, knocking it over and...
Signage Prohibiting Firearms Will be Removed at County Courthouse
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to remove the signage at the Sweetwater County Courthouse that prohibits firearms from the facility. The signs are on the doors of the courthouse, and the Commission presumed that the signs had been there since before the district court...
“Marooned by Modern Technology”: 9 People Rescued in Sweetwater County
On a freezing Wednesday morning in the middle of December, a seemingly endless winter storm wreaked havoc across the state. "A treacherous concoction of wet, heavy snow coupled with near-hurricane-force winds tightened its grip with blizzard-like conditions throughout much of Sweetwater County, rendering the interstate and many of the county’s roadways impassable" read a recent press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 18, 2023
Today – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
15th annual High School Blood Drive Challenge to begin next week
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — WyoRadio and Vitalant are announcing the 15th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge, which is taking place next week. Between January 23 and January 26, the schools and the community are encouraged to donate. This is a great event in which the rival schools go up against each other for a friendly, fun rival challenge.
Charles Brian Bourke (June 17, 1988 – January 9, 2023)
Charles Brian Bourke, 34, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and private family services held at a later date.
Callie Jo Mathews (November 16, 1991 – January 12, 2023)
Callie Jo Mathews, age 31, died in Rock Springs, Wyoming on January 12, 2023. Interment will occur at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the Altamont Mt. Emmons Cemetery, 3700 N 16500 W Altamont, UT.
Aspen Mountain Plumbing Presents: A Breakdown On Frozen Pipes
Aspen Mountain Plumbing is here to provide homeowners with the information they need to understand why frozen pipes occur, and how to prevent them. But first, Lance Ball, proud owner of Aspen Mountain Plumbing, gives us a cold winter tale so real that it could be fiction. This is Lance’s story about Phil, a homeowner in Sweetwater County whose plumbing pipe froze up and sent chills down his spine.
Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week
SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
Wyoming Police Department Asking For Help In Identifying Vehicle
Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in identifying a car, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. The post does not specify why police are trying to identifying the car. But it says the car is being sought in response to a call they...
Federal Grant of $3M awarded to WWCC for Healthcare Expansion
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On January 5 the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the decision of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to award Western Wyoming Community College (Western) a $3 million grant to help diversify the economy of Southwest Wyoming by boosting the region’s healthcare workforce. The EDA’s investments will be matched with more than $5 million in state and local funds.
Please do not ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Everyone loves dogs. But some dogs are not pets. Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on these special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the...
MHSC: HED – Building a stronger foundation for excellence in healthcare
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit organizations saw a shift in donor relationships. Whereas many nonprofits were significantly impacted through the pandemic’s negative effects, the Memorial Hospital Foundation saw the opposite. We had community members constantly asking what they could do to support the hospital and our healthcare teams. The...
Actors’ Mission’s “Silent Sky” starts Jan. 19
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Actors’ Mission’s “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson celebrates the work of pioneer Astronomer Henrietta Leavitt” by Daniel Bendtsen. Until Henrietta Leavitt, many astronomers guessed the universe was no bigger than the Milky Way. Until Henrietta, astronomers could only measure distances up to a few hundred light-years. Until Henrietta, astronomers looked through their telescopes and assumed the images of other galaxies were mere gas clouds.
