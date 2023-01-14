ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch: South Carolina vs Texas AM

By Andrew Lyon
Gamecock Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIZIX_0kEjqiUo00

The South Carolina Gamecocks look to get back over .500 when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday Night.

In the aftermath of South Carolina's monumental win over the Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, there's a feeling of optimism in the air.

The Gamecocks' win in Lexington was only their third in program history and has given credence to the thought that they could find a way to win multiple conference games this season where they're outmatched on paper.

The Gamecocks welcome a Texas A&M team amid a five-game winning streak . They are one of America's top free-throw shooting teams, meaning that South Carolina's frontcourt will need to maintain an even higher level of focus in this matchup.

Between and their top 50 ranked offense in terms of efficiency according to KenPom, the Gamecocks will need to see their best players be able to match them basket for basket if they want to be able to start their three-game homestand on the right foot.

How To Watch South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

  • Gameday: Saturday, January 14th, 2023.
  • Game time: 6:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, SC)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

