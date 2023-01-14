DETROIT – The latest COVID-19 strain to make its way around the U.S. is becoming the nation’s most dominant strain, and is beginning to spread throughout Michigan. The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is responsible for around 70% of new virus infections in the U.S., especially on the East Coast in the New York and New Jersey areas, according to Dr. Dennis Cunningham, director of infection control and prevention at Henry Ford Health. The variant has reached Michigan, but isn’t as widespread in the state as it is elsewhere.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO