ClickOnDetroit.com
Henry Ford official: Latest COVID variant XBB.1.5 making its way to Michigan
DETROIT – The latest COVID-19 strain to make its way around the U.S. is becoming the nation’s most dominant strain, and is beginning to spread throughout Michigan. The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is responsible for around 70% of new virus infections in the U.S., especially on the East Coast in the New York and New Jersey areas, according to Dr. Dennis Cunningham, director of infection control and prevention at Henry Ford Health. The variant has reached Michigan, but isn’t as widespread in the state as it is elsewhere.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Survey finds Michigan’s wolf population continues to remain stable
The wolf population in the Upper Peninsula has been stable for more than a decade and a survey from early 2022 confirms that trend has continued. Wildlife biologists from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources released their findings of the latest Michigan gray wolf survey on Wednesday. The survey is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan reports 9,687 new COVID cases, 184 deaths over last week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 9,687 new cases of COVID-19 and 184 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,384 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 3,017,948, including 41,185 deaths. These numbers are up from 3,008,261 cases and 41,001 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spring-like storms on the horizon for Metro Detroit: What we’re tracking
4Warn Weather – Cloudy and cooler this afternoon with highs in the low 40s and still somewhat breezy with gusts possibly reaching 20 mph. High temperatures are still trending above average. The milder air in place will limit the potential for snow accumulations with the system approaching us overnight into tomorrow.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wintry mix, then heavy rain expected for Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – After a brief break from the rain Wednesday, rain and possibly a wintry mix move into Metro Detroit as part of our next big weather system. Light rain will come to an end, but the clouds hang tough overnight. Our low will be 37 degrees which is higher than our normal daytime high of 37.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tips for keeping snowy owls safe during their time in Michigan
Snowy owls can be spotted in Michigan during the winter months, but this time of year can be a stressful for the birds. Snowy owls spend most of their year in the Arctic tundra. They travel to populated areas in the winter and face unfamiliar threats like humans, rat poison, and vehicle and power line collisions.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple systems to bring rain, snow to Metro Detroit this week -- what to expect
It has been a fantastic weekend across Southeastern Michigan with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, and after a little cloud cover worked in with the sunshine throughout our Sunday, we will return to an active forecast period as we look ahead into the upcoming work week. Through the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for 18-year-old person of interest in Macomb County bank robbery
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – Police have identified an 18-year-old person of interest linked to a Macomb County bank robbery. The robbery happened at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) at the Huntington National Bank on Washington Street in New Baltimore, according to authorities. Officials said a young man walked into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: We’ve Got Brunch
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re trying out the new We’ve Got Brunch in West Bloomfield Township. The fun brunch spot is boasting delicious dishes made with fresh, made-to-order ingredients that are inspired by cities around the country. Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature...
