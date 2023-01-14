ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coney dog kits benefit children’s charity

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Variety the Children's Charity of Detroit is bringing back its Super Bowl fundraiser. The organization, which has been serving children with special needs since 1932, is again selling coney dogs to celebrate the big game on Feb. 12.

The charity is teaming up with American Coney Island to offer coney kits that can be shipped locally and throughout the U.S. to serve at Super Bowl parties. This is the third year for the popular fundraiser.

The American Coney Island kits are $100 and come with a dozen Dearborn Sausage hot dogs and buns, onion and the restaurant's famed Keros family chili sauce.

For a $150 contribution, you can get the coney kit and a special edition T-shirt. Proceeds raised benefit Variety programs in southeast Michigan.

Orders must be placed by Jan. 30; the kits will ship frozen on Feb. 6. To order the kits, call 248-258-5511 or email info@varietydetroit.com.

