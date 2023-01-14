Read full article on original website
Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG Beidou and Klee Guide
Genshin Impact patch 3.4 has just arrived and it introduces the new character cards Klee and Beidou in Genius Invokation TCG. These brand new cards come with unique abilities that are sure to shake up the meta of Genius Invokation TCG. With that said, it’s time to get to know what these cards do and […] The post Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG Beidou and Klee Guide appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Genshin Impact 3.4 Update – Everything New
The Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Update brings new playable characters Alhaitham and Yaoyao, the new Desert of Hadramaveth area, and more. The maintenance began on January 17th, 2023, 22:00 (UTC). The game is now back up. Pre-download of the update is now available. 60 Primogems per hour of downtime will...
Yaoyao Guide – The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact
Yaoyao has been highly anticipated since her teaser back in 2020. Now, she is officially in the game with Genshin Impact version 3.4. Don’t take her small size for granted, as she is fully capable of defending herself and your team. Whether you want her to complete your chibi team or to just have another […] The post Yaoyao Guide – The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guild of Guardians to get 16 exclusive esports-themed characters
Guild of Guardians reveals 16 exclusive esports-themed collectibles based on the world’s leading esports organizations including NAVI, T1, and NRG. Immutable Games Studio enters a partnership with eight esports organizations to create 16 exclusive esports-themed collectibles for the upcoming mobile Web3 game Guild of Guardians, with each organization getting two. These organizations that have partnered […] The post Guild of Guardians to get 16 exclusive esports-themed characters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hogwarts Legacy new 4K Trailer; Return of Wizarding Wednesdays
Portkey Games released a new Hogwarts Legacy 4K trailer that gives fans a literal bird’s eye view of the Hogwarts Castle, just as Warner Bros. Games announces the return of the Wizarding Wednesdays, opening new opportunities for fans to win exclusive Wizarding World prizes. WATCH: Hogwarts Legacy “The Invitation” 4K Cinematic Trailer Watch and see […] The post Hogwarts Legacy new 4K Trailer; Return of Wizarding Wednesdays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alhaitham Guide – The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact
Alhaitham is a new 5-star character who arrived in Genshin Impact version 3.4. This “feeble scholar” from the Academia has been part of the Traveler’s journey ever since they set foot in Sumeru. Now, players can roll to add the sword-wielding Dendro character to their team. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be discussing […] The post Alhaitham Guide – The Best Weapon Build and Artifact Build for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact appeared first on ClutchPoints.
