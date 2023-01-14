ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney

Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
N.J. judge faces conduct complaint over administration of estate

A New Jersey Superior Court Judge violated the state’s code of judicial conduct by continuing to serve as an administrator of an estate while serving on the bench, according to a complaint filed last week. The complaint filed Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct on Jan. 12 alleges Superior Court...
