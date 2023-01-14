Boys hockey: Stillwater pulls away from Panthers

LAKEVILLE — After going more than two weeks without a game, the Stillwater boys hockey team capped a much busier stretch of four games in six days with a 6-3 nonconference victory over Lakeville North on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Ames Arena.

Tied after two periods, the Ponies (3-1-0 SEC, 8-2-1) scored three times in the third to pull away for the victory. It was a balanced attack for the Ponies, with 12 different players collecting at least one point.

After North (4-7) scored with just 16 seconds remaining in the second period to tie the game at 3-all, Luke Myers, Ethan Bernier and Jax McGlynn each found the back of the net in the third period to provide the difference for Stillwater.

Daniel Roeske, Kyle Einan and Ty Tuccitto added a goal each for the Ponies, who won despite getting outshot 30-25.

Stillwater 1 2 3 — 6

Lakeville North 2 1 0 — 3

First period — 1. LN, Marcus Jackson (LN) Griffen Kranz, Caden St. John) 2:13; 2. LN, Parker Schultz (Jackson) 8:38; 1. St, Daniel Roeske (Brody Dustin, Carson Kingbay) pp, 12:10.

Second period — 2. St, Kyle Einan (Jax McGlynn, Braden Wenner) 9:10; 3. St, Ty Tuccitto (Roeske, Kingbay) 15:43; 3. LN, Kranz (Wyatt Brunello, Sam Njaa) 16:44.

Third period — 4. St, Luke Myers (David Calderone, Riley Skuza) 4:18; 5. St, Ethan Bernier (unassisted) 11:22; 6. St, McGlynn (Wenner, Blaine Batchelor) 12:29.

Penalties — St, 5-10:00; LN, 7-14:00.

Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 11-10-6—27; LN (Van Eigner) 8-6-5—19.

Stillwater 4, C-E-C 3 (OT)

In a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 3, but postponed due to a winter storm, Carson Kingbay scored with just 14 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Ponies to a 4-3 nonconference victory over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (8-3) on Monday, Jan. 9 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

Patrick Danaiski scored on the power play for the Lumberjacks with just 42 seconds remaining in regulation to push the game into overtime.

Ty Tuccitto, Blaine Batchelor and Ben Peterson also provided a goal each for the Ponies.

C-E-C 0 2 1 0 — 3

Stillwater 0 1 2 1 — 4

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. St, Ty Tuccitto (Will Kane, Brody Dustin) 1:09; 1. C-E-C, Patrick Dunaiski (Lucas Rauner, Joseph Antonutti) pp, 7:35; 2. C-E-C, Antonutti (Rauner, Dayne Painovich) 10:17.

Third period — 2. St, Blaine Batchelor (Ben Peterson, Daniel Roeske) 11:11; 3. St, Peterson (unassisted) 12:34; 3. C-E-C, Danaiski (Jace Stewart, Antonutti) pp, 16:18.

Overtime — 4. St, Carson Kingbay (Morgan Spetz, Tuccitto) 7:46.

Penalties — C-E-C, 6-12:00; St, 6-12:00.

Saves — C-E-C (Logan Sickmann) 5-6-11-0—22; St (Tomas Anderson) 5-9-16-0—30.

Stillwater 5, Duluth East 5

The Ponies trailed 5-3 after two periods, but sophomore Blake Vanek scored twice in the third period — the second with less than a minute remaining — to even the score as Stillwater skated to a 5-all tie with Duluth East in a nonconference game on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the SCVRC.

The Greyhounds (7-5-1) held a 42-30 advantage in shots on goal and were dangerous late, but unable to convert on a breakaway in the final seconds.

Morgan Spetz, Daniel Roeske and Ty Tuccitto supplied a goal each for the Ponies, who also received 37 saves from Tomas Anderson.

Duluth East 3 2 0 0 — 5

Stillwater 2 1 2 0 — 5

First period — 1. St, Morgan Spetz (David Calderone, Riley Skuza) 3:56; 1. DE, Caden Cole (Luke Rose, Aiden Spenningsby) 7:33; 2. St, Daniel Roeske (Blaine Batchelor, Ben Peterson) 13:49; 2. DE, Hunter Cooke (Makoto Sudoh, Grant Winkler) 15:17; 3. DE, Sudoh (Spenningsby, Boden Donovan) 16:48.

Second period — 3. St, Ty Tuccitto (Brody Dusty, Wyatt Caroll) pp, 6:00; 4. DE, Thomas Gunderson (Wyatt Peterson, Cole Christian) pp, 11:14; 5. DE, Gunderson (Christian, Peterson) 14:26.

Third period — 4. St, Blake Vanek (Ethan Bernier, Kyle Einan) 5:06; 5. St, Vanek (Skuza, Tuccitto) 16:02.

Penalties — DE, 4-8:00; St, 5-18:00.

Saves — DE (Kole Konstedt) 7-6-9-3—25; St (Tomas Anderson) 8-9-15-5—37.

C-D Hall 7, Stillwater 5

The only two remaining teams without a loss in the SEC went back-and-forth until Cretin-Derham Hall surged in front in the third period to secure a 7-5 victory over the Ponies on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Charles M. Schultz-Highland Arena.

Jake Fisher, who joined teammate Chuck Owens with two goals, added an empty-net goal with just a second remaining to provide a two-goal cushion for the Raiders (4-0-1 SEC, 10-4-1).

Brody Dustin, Ty Tuccitto, Ethan Bernier, David Calderone and Luke Myers each tallied a goal for the Ponies (3-1-0, 8-2-1).

Stillwater 2 3 0 — 5

C-D Hall 1 4 2 — 7

First period — 1. C-DH, Jake Fisher (Colton Jamieson, Attila Lippai) :47; 1. St, Luke Myers (David Calderone, Daniel Roeske) 6:18; 2. St, Ethan Bernier (Roeske, Kyle Einan) 16:55.

Second period — 2. C-DH, Chuck Owens (Fisher) 1:58; 3. St, Calderone (Riley Skuza, Myers) 2:38; 4. St, Ty Tuccitto (Carson Kingbay, Morgan Spetz) 2:43; 3. C-DH, Owens (Lippai) sh, 6:43; 4. C-DH, Lippai (unassisted) 9:28; 5. Brody Dustin (Roeske, Kingbay) 11:35; 5. C-DH, Lucas Cernohous (Nate Chorlton, Lippai) 12:46.

Third period — 6. C-DH, Easton Swift (Trey Gnetz, Fisher) 4:36; 7. C-DH, Fisher (Lippai, Simon Houge) en, 16:59.

Penalties — St, 4-8:00; C-DH, 3-6:00.

Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 10-7-6—23; C-DH (Owen Nelson) 4-14-6—24.