Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Western Bluebird Sips Water From Pond
Daily Postcard: A male Western Bluebird stops to sip water from a pond at a residence recently on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Selvi Viswanathan.
ladailypost.com
Scene This Morning From Pajarito Mountain Ski Area
The scene this morning on Beginner Hill at Pajarito Mountain Ski Area. Courtesy/PajaritoMountain Webcam.
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of Falling Snow Around Los Alamos
A family is spotted building a snowman this afternoon at Urban Park. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a high today in Los Alamos near 38 with 2 to 4 inches of snow. NWS predicts tonight’s low around 26 and an extended forecast that includes a 30 percent chance of new snow Monday of less than half an inch and a high near 37, a 60 percent chance of snow Monday night, a 70 percent chance of snow Tuesday with a high of 37 and a 50 percent chance of snow and low around 20 Tuesday night. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Kelly Cable To Conduct Road Work At White Rock Smith’s
Kelly Cable NM LLC is scheduled to conduct road work to install new futurepath and fiber to Smith’s on Sherwood Boulevard and Longview Drive in White Rock. Work will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jan. 18 through Feb. 3 and a crew will notify the surrounding businesses of sidewalk closures and detours.
ladailypost.com
UWNNM Hosts 2023 Board Retreat At Nature Center
Several members of the United Way of Northern New Mexico Board of Trustees gathered today for their annual retreat at the Los Alamos Nature Center on Canyon Road. From left, Board President Liddie Martinez, Board Secretary Michelle Wilde, Grant Committee Chair Steve Renfro, Member Mike Lippiatt and Executive Director Monica Griego. In attendance but not pictured, Members Todd Nelson and Wesley Willis and Board Vice President Carol A. Clark. Board members not in attendance, Treasurer John Sarrao, and members Cindy Rooney and Barb Ricci. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Nora Isabella Grace Chaires – Jan. 9, 2023
Nora Isabella Grace Chaires was born on January 9, 2023 at 1:14 a.m. to proud parents Rachel (Anaya) and Rob Chaires. Nora was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque weighing 6lbs 3oz and was 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Roger and Lilly Anaya of Rio Rancho. Paternal grandparents are Richard Chaires of Lordsburg and Carmen Molina of Silver City. Maternal great-grandparents are Juanita Hinsley and the late Ronald Hinsley of White Rock, and Martha Anaya and the late Jose Anaya of La Union. Paternal great-grandparents are Helen Chaires and the late Fransisco ‘Kiki’ Chaires of Lordsburg, and Oscar and Carmen Gonzalez of Silver City. Courtesy photo.
KRQE News 13
Powerful storm arrives Sunday
Alright here we go, here comes the storm. We’ll have high impacts all over the state from extreme wind gusts south, heavy mountain snow north and west, and rain showers for the Rio Grande Valley. Light snow showers are already falling in the Jemez Mountains and moving into Santa Fe. The heaviest precip still is over eastern Arizona this morning. The steady rain and snow arrives later this morning through the afternoon hours. Winter storm warnings are in effect for all the mountain ranges in the state with snow totals reaching 8-16″ for the San Juan and 5-10″+ for the Sangre de Cristo above 9,000 ft. The Sandia Mountains will only see light snow, as most of the precipitation will fall as rain. Then we have the high wind gusts to deal with. High wind gusts will break 60-70 mph for the south central mountains this afternoon. Fire danger, blowing dust, and isolated power outages are all possible for southern and eastern NM today. High wind warnings are in effect through this evening as the cold front passes the state.
errorsofenchantment.com
City of ABQ Celebrates MLK (twice) while leaving kids out in cold
There is absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating Martin Luther King and his legacy. In fact, we applaud the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico for it. But, in a world in which customer service mattered to the City would it really make sense for the City’s community centers to be closed Saturday through Monday? The centers are already closed every Sunday, but for them to be closed both on Saturday AND Monday in observance of the Holiday when kids are at home and looking for things to do is just crazy.
ladailypost.com
Commentary: With Charm And Preparation, Lorene Mills Offers A Unique Report
I’d kill to possess the contacts list on Lorene Mills’ cellphone. She knows everybody in New Mexico, or at least a few thousand real or wannabe somebodies — and they always pick up when she calls. And that’s just the locals; we’re not even talking about her...
rrobserver.com
Rain and chance of snow, MLK
Today is already looking stormy and will have slight chances of rain into tonight when it could turn into snow. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Light rain and snow continue west and central NM today but minimal impacts expected. Snow increases again tonight through Tuesday. Be prepared for some winter driving conditions over the higher terrain.”
ladailypost.com
Environmental Sustainability Board Meets Thursday
The Los Alamos County Environmental Sustainability Board meets 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The Agenda Packet for the meeting is available here.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Young Guns Score High In Jan. 7-9 High School Clay Target Assoc. Zone 1 Competition In Aztec
Representing the Los Alamos Young Guns team in Aztec last weekend were, from left, Stetson Trujillo, Donovan Allen, Matthew Nowell, Gavin Robles, Alyssa Vigil, Ana Schmitz, Rhyen Vigil, Sam Nowell, Reed Trujillo, and Coach Mike O’Neill. (Not in the photo are Colton Hollander and Dylan Munoz). Courtesy photo. Donovan...
Santa Fe group focuses on eliminating trash in city with pop-up event
A local group is trying to protect their city from litter.
Santa Fe Public Library in search of participants for ‘Community Storytellers’ project
The goal is to create 5-6 minute videos focusing on community-centered stories.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ladailypost.com
Registration Open For 2023 Los Alamos Lacrosse Season
Los Alamos Lacrosse Season is open for registration. High School Boys and Youth teams are being formed now. Sign up and play the oldest sport in North America that started in the 1500s. Lacrosse has often been called ‘the fastest game on two feet’ and anyone who likes soccer, hockey or basketball, will love lacrosse. Registration information can be found at laylax.org or by emailing bpkey80@gmail.com. Courtesy/Los Alamos Lacrosse.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Transit system shake up, Food delivery driver shooting, Another storm moves in, UNMH app, Honoring tradition
[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program – Albuquerque City Council is expected to make decisions Wednesday that could impact how the transit system works in Albuquerque. This comes after two weeks of extra debate on whether the free fare program will stay in place or if the city should move to a bus-pass system.
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
KRQE News 13
Enjoy M’tucci’s at home
We all know about M’tucci’s restaurants and their various locations around Albuquerque. Now it is time to bring it all home. If your New Year’s goal is to eat more meals at home or you are just looking to impress the next dinner party, M’tucci’s has the solution.
KOAT 7
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
Comments / 0