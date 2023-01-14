Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About Florida Rep’s Advice to Buy Chickens, Not EggsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
Giants vs. Eagles playoff tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants-Eagles NFC Divisional playoff game in Philadelphia | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, face the Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the 2023 NFL Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 or Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY GIANTS PLAYOFFS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Cowboys O-Line Injuries at Bucs: Jason Peters OUT, Doctors Check Zack Martin
The Dallas Cowboys starting left tackle, Jason Peters, has been ruled out of the team's Wild Card matchup vs. Tamp Bay Buccaneers.
Eagles injury report: Key run-stopper limited as Giants prep begins
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were off for the first weekend of the playoffs after clinching the No. 1 overall seed with their shaky Week 18 win over the Giants. But they’re still dealing with some injury concerns as they get ready to play the Giants on Saturday for the second time in 13 days, this time with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line.
Commanders Have QB 'Choices': Carr, Jackson, Rodgers?
The Washington Commanders need a new quarterback, but with so many options, which way will the franchise go?
MassLive.com
Why Rob Gronkowski could join Tom Brady - in being tied into a crypto lawsuit (report)
Gronk could be heading to court as part of a crypto lawsuit. According to The Athletic, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been issued a subpoena as part of a class-action lawsuit against Voyager Digital, a crypto broker that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July of 2022.
Hall-of-Fame writer comes out of retirement to resume Eagles coverage
In May, Hall-of-Fame writer and broadcaster Ray Didinger announced he was retiring. But on Tuesday, word spread that Didinger was coming out of retirement as a contributor to WIP’s new morning show. According to the Philly Voice, Didinger will provide Philadelphia Eagles commentary “as needs arise.”. BUY EAGLES...
Eagles’ injury report: Latest on Brandon Graham, Linval Joseph, Avonte Maddox for Giants game
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are making their final preparations for Saturday night’s Divisional Round game against the Giants. And after Wednesday’s practice, the first of the week after a walkthrough on Tuesday, we’re starting to get a picture of where things stand as they try to punch a ticket to the NFC Championship game.
NFL analyst apologizes to Daniel Jones after Giants’ wild-card win over Vikings
That’s what ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky had to say Sunday to quarterback Daniel Jones after he led the New York Giants to a 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in their NFC Wild Card Game. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Consider what Orlovsky said about...
Patriots sign ex-Rutgers star
The Piscataway-to-Foxborough pipeline remains strong. The New England Patriots signed former Rutgers star linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract, the team announced Wednesday. He becomes a member of the ever-expanding club of former Scarlet Knights to play for head coach Bill Belichick’s club, joining stars like Devin and Jason McCourty, Duron Harmon, Logan Ryan, Mohamed Sanu, Kenny Britt, Tiquan Underwood and more.
Ex-Giants kickers troll Cowboys during extra-point fiasco: ‘Wouldn’t wear that helmet for $10m a game’
On Monday night, everybody had jokes. As Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed a record four extra points in an NFC Wild Card Playoff Game, the zingers were flying on Twitter: The Cowboys would leave him in Tampa. Nobody was rooting harder for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense than Maher. The Jets have announced that they can fix him.
Popculture
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Russell Gage Hospitalized During Game Against Dallas Cowboys
Russell Gage was sent to the hospital during Monday Night Football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver took a hard hit to the neck during the final minutes of the playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Gage tried to get up but couldn't, leading to the medical staff taking the field and checking in on him. They stayed on a field for a few minutes before taking Gage off the field in a gurney, according to ESPN.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts: I’ll ‘have a bounty on me’ vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts faced the Giants in the regular-season finale on Jan. 8, he was trying to shake off the rust of a two-week forced vacation with a sprained right shoulder. The offense looked much different from the attack that hung 48 points in a victory over the Giants four weeks earlier.
Giants’ Dexter Lawrence vs. Eagles’ Jason Kelce: In ‘greatness against greatness,’ who will win epic battle?
All eyes will not be on the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce Saturday night when the teams meet in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lincoln Financial Field, even though an argument could be made that they are the best players on their respective teams.
Joe Buck, Scott Van Pelt address rumors of feud after MNF broadcast of Cowboys-Buccaneers
Troy Aikman joked about it. Scott Van Pelt said it is “incredible to me how dumb people are.” Joe Buck just laughed. The rumored feud between Buck and Van Pelt was anything but, and the two laughed about the whole thing following ESPN’s coverage of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over Tampa Bay on Monday night.
