Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

MPD investigates after 1 dead, 2 injured in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a call on Hillmont Avenue on Wednesday. According to police, one 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene in Berclair. A 50-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in noncritical condition. The cause of death is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on Mount Moriah Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting on Mount Moriah Road Extended, police say. Officers responded to the scene across from Mount Moriah Terrace near the East End Skating Center Tuesday evening. One man was pronounced dead on the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman hits baby in street, killing child, before taking off and painting her car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman faces charges months after a child was hit with a car, eventually leading to that child’s death, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a young girl was hit by a car on August 14, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. The car responsible, a blueish-green Toyota Scion with green rims, took off, police said. That girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died four days later, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 4 suspects wanted in carjacking on The Highland Strip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted in a carjacking that took place on Highland Street on Jan. 1, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a carjacking at The Highland Strip located at 521 South Highland Street. The victim told officers that four men armed with handguns...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crashes into pet hospital, 2 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into a pet hospital on Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at The Pet Hospitals on Poplar Avenue. The vehicle smashed through the front glass of the business. Memphis police say two women were taken to the hospital-- one in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run near Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at 5:40 p.m. on West Levi Road and Marsonne Street. Police say the pedestrian was transported to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are wanted after shoplifting in a Dillard’s on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department. Police responded to a shoplifting at Dillard’s located at 2700 Germantown Parkway. A store employee told police that two unknown women entered the store and picked up several...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Pedestrian hit and killed after weekend hit-and-run accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was hit and killed by a car in a hit-and-run accident at West Levi Road and Marsone Street Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Police Department said. Officers arrived at the scene at 5:40 p.m. Sunday. According to MPD, the woman was taken to Regional One Hospital, but she later died because of her injuries.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN

