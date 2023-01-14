Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates after 1 dead, 2 injured in Berclair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a call on Hillmont Avenue on Wednesday. According to police, one 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene in Berclair. A 50-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in noncritical condition. The cause of death is...
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Hickory Hill double shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another critically injured after a shooting in the Hickory Hill neighborhood of Memphis Tuesday, according to Memphis Police. MPD said officers responded to the shooting scene around 6 p.m. in the 5800 block of Mt. Moriah Road. Two men were found....
Man found shot to death at East Memphis hotel, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death at a hotel in East Memphis Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said officers responded to a shooting at a Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Kirby Parkway around 10 p.m. When police arrived, they said...
Man arrested after deadly fight in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old man was arrested in the death of another man who was found dead following a fight in South Memphis, police said Tuesday. Darius Aldridge was charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in early November, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
actionnews5.com
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on Mount Moriah Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting on Mount Moriah Road Extended, police say. Officers responded to the scene across from Mount Moriah Terrace near the East End Skating Center Tuesday evening. One man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Woman hits baby in street, killing child, before taking off and painting her car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman faces charges months after a child was hit with a car, eventually leading to that child’s death, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a young girl was hit by a car on August 14, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. The car responsible, a blueish-green Toyota Scion with green rims, took off, police said. That girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died four days later, according to MPD.
actionnews5.com
MPD: 4 suspects wanted in carjacking on The Highland Strip
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted in a carjacking that took place on Highland Street on Jan. 1, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a carjacking at The Highland Strip located at 521 South Highland Street. The victim told officers that four men armed with handguns...
Woman killed in southwest Memphis hit-and-run, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday evening. At approximately 5:40 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run on West Levi Road and Marsonne Street. When officers arrived, a pedestrian was taken to Regional One in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead. The...
actionnews5.com
Car crashes into pet hospital, 2 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vehicle crashed into a pet hospital on Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at The Pet Hospitals on Poplar Avenue. The vehicle smashed through the front glass of the business. Memphis police say two women were taken to the hospital-- one in...
actionnews5.com
Memorial service for Tyre Nichols held; MPD expects investigation to end by Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been 10 days since 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was pulled over by Memphis police near the intersection of Ross Road and Raines Road in Hickory Hill, a traffic stop that went south after two “confrontations” between Nichols and officers on the scene. Nichols...
Shooting at hotel on Kirby kills one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a hotel in southeast Memphis. Police said they responded to a shooting 3076 Kirby Parkway, a Courtyard by Marriott near Highway 385, at 10:01 p.m. They found a 38-year-old man dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing, but police provided no […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run near Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at 5:40 p.m. on West Levi Road and Marsonne Street. Police say the pedestrian was transported to the...
Family seeks answers one week after Memphis man beaten, ran over by car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a week since a man was attacked, beaten, run over by a car and left for dead. His family is desperately searching for answers and wants justice served. “Like why, and who would want to hurt him?” said Aylin Lozano, the victim’s daughter....
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women are wanted after shoplifting in a Dillard’s on Friday, according to Memphis Police Department. Police responded to a shoplifting at Dillard’s located at 2700 Germantown Parkway. A store employee told police that two unknown women entered the store and picked up several...
Man steals running car with keys inside from gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man parked at a Memphis gas station, left his car running with the keys inside and walked into the store. But, when he walked out, his car was gone, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). That’s because, while he was inside the store, 31-year-old...
Pedestrian hit and killed after weekend hit-and-run accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was hit and killed by a car in a hit-and-run accident at West Levi Road and Marsone Street Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Police Department said. Officers arrived at the scene at 5:40 p.m. Sunday. According to MPD, the woman was taken to Regional One Hospital, but she later died because of her injuries.
actionnews5.com
Family of Tyre Nichols gathers at NCRM to demand answers, release of video footage from traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Almost one week after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols passed away, his family is calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Nichols died in his hospital bed on January 10. Monday, his family, activists and others are asking for video of the circumstances that lead to his death to be released.
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago. Police said Denton […]
Second man arrested for murder of University of Memphis student
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second man has been charged with the murder of a University of Memphis student who was reported missing just a day before his graduation. Cassius Clay Bryant Jr., 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, tampering with/fabricating evidence and false offense report.
Men wanted for stealing A/C units, furniture in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who stole air conditioning units and furniture. On Jan. 12 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a theft on East Holmes Road and Gill Road, in Whitehaven. Two men got out...
Comments / 1