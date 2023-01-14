Read full article on original website
Draining of Harlow pond where human remains found concludes
The draining of a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has concluded, a police force said. The remains of Phillip Lewis, 59, who lived in Harlow, Essex, were recovered from Oakwood Pond in the town. Essex Police said Lee Clarke, 55, charged with murder, had been...
CCTV shows people fleeing drive-by shooting outside church
CCTV footage shows people fleeing and screaming after shots were fired from a moving vehicle outside a London church. Suspects fired a shotgun during a memorial service at St Aloysius Church in Euston. A seven year-old girl is in a life threatening condition, and five others were injured. A 22-year-old...
Ryan Jones: Man, 18, who died in crash named by police
A man who died in a crash in Derbyshire has been named as 18-year-old Ryan Jones. Officers were called to a slip road on to the A50 at Hilton at 02:15 GMT on 6 January after a red Nissan Qashqai hit a pedestrian. Mr Jones, from Derby, was pronounced dead...
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
Snetterton: Harness worn by racer Angela Lucas released in fatal crash
A racing driver died after a restraining harness came undone as her car crashed, propelling her through a side window, an inquest has heard. Angela Lucas, 42, was taking part in a Citroen C1 series event at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk on 4 July 2021 when her car hit a barrier.
David Carrick: Serial rapist police officer could lose pension
Ministers have backed efforts to strip a serial rapist police officer of his state-funded pension. David Carrick, 48, was sacked by the Metropolitan Police after he admitted dozens of rapes and sexual offences against 12 women over two decades. An application for his pension forfeiture will be considered by the...
Energy payment scheme: Police step up Post Office patrols
Police in Northern Ireland are stepping up patrols around Post Offices following the rollout of the £600 energy payment. The scheme will see about 500,000 people receiving vouchers that can only be redeemed at Post Offices. Ch Supt Gerard Pollock warned criminals would see it as an opportunity to...
Haywards Heath: Second blaze in three months at derelict property
A derelict property near Haywards Heath in West Sussex has been badly damaged by fire for the second time. Five appliances were sent to the scene at Bolnore Farm Lane, after a member of the public raised the alarm at 04:44 GMT on 18 January. The same building was the...
Britishvolt: Disgust and dismay in Blyth as company collapses
The collapse of electric car battery start-up Britishvolt has been met with dismay and disgust in the town where the factory was set to be built. The so-called gigafactory was touted as creating 3,000 jobs in Blyth, Northumberland, but the company entered administration earlier. The majority of the firm's 300...
Macauley Owen: Family tribute after Anglesey farm death
The family of a 26-year-old man who died after an accident on a farm say they are "broken" by his death. Macauley Owen died in hospital on 6 January after he was seriously injured at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. "Words can't express the sorrow I feel from the loss of...
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
Death of man trampled by cows near Wakefield was accidental, jury finds
The death of a man who was trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown was accidental, an inquest jury has found. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
Mark Cavendish robbery trial judge gives concluding remarks
A judge has told jurors "there is no dispute" champion cyclist Mark Cavendish was robbed at his family home. The trial has heard how intruders in balaclavas broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021, while the athlete was in bed with wife Peta and their three-year-old son.
Investigation into Wolverhampton NHS staff sleeping in patient's bed
CCTV footage appearing to show hospital workers sleeping in a patient's bed while he was left lying on the floor is being investigated by an NHS trust. On the previous night, video showed the same man being "dragged across the floor and manhandled into a chair" by three staff members at Wolverhampton's Penn Hospital, a leaked email says.
Jailed heroin gang spread misery in east Lancashire, police say
A drugs gang that flooded east Lancashire with heroin and crack cocaine have been jailed. The gang, headed by Adeel Khan and Javed Miah, targeted some of the most vulnerable people in the region, police said. Khan, 31, of Bradford, was jailed for more than six years and Miah, 31,...
US town's toilets-on-skis race is flush with success
The small town of Conconully, Washington, has had the tradition of racing outhouse for 42 years. The annual competition takes place on Main Street. People gather from across eastern Washington to watch. Participants build the outhouses out of wood and are required to have toilet, a loo roll, and a...
Plymouth shooting: Gunman's family 'grappling to understand' what happened
Tributes to five people killed by a gunman in Plymouth have been heard on the opening day of their inquests. Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead four others, including a young girl, in the Keyham area of Plymouth in August 2021. A statement from...
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
Murderer Paul Gerrard who escaped jail found in Scotland
A convicted murderer who escaped from prison last month has been arrested after being found on the run. Paul Gerrard was given a life sentence for the murder of David Argent in Runcorn in 2009. The 40-year-old absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire in December, Cheshire Police said. The force...
