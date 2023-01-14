ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

click orlando

Man sought in September fatal shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old in September, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office shared on social media Tuesday a photo of Gabino Duran, 64. Deputies said the shooting happened on Sept. 23 in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road southeast of Lockhart.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Osceola County shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A female pedestrian was killed Tuesday after a train struck her along State Route 514, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded in reference to a crash at State Route 514 (Malabar Road) east of U.S. Highway 1 in reference to a northbound Florida East Coast Railway train that had struck the pedestrian.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Westland Daily

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man accused of killing, shooting ex-girlfriend 15 times in Melbourne indicted on murder charge

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after shooting her 15 times over unanswered text messages had been indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, was arrested in December for the fatal shooting of Sha’Dayla Johnson, 23, on Colbert Circle. A grand jury indicted him Tuesday on first-degree premeditated murder.
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

