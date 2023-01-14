Read full article on original website
Investigators believe deadly shooting at busy Seminole County intersection was not random
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office does not believe a shooting at a busy intersection early Monday morning was random. Deputies said six people were shot inside a transport van just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 46A and Rinehart Road. >>>...
‘She was everything to us:’ Family of woman found shot, killed in car pleads for answers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the death of Nekaybaw Collier, 27, to come forward. News 6 spoke with her mother and husband, and they too are looking for answers. “We did everything together; she wasn’t just my daughter,...
Man sought in September fatal shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old in September, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office shared on social media Tuesday a photo of Gabino Duran, 64. Deputies said the shooting happened on Sept. 23 in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road southeast of Lockhart.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night. Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1200 block of Arisha Drive in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When they arrived, they located a male...
Officials identify woman who died after domestic altercation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Previous coverage above. Orange County officials have identified a woman who died following a "domestic altercation." It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Royal Street and Queen Mary Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Loretta Patrice Harvey unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the...
Victim identified in deadly shooting along busy Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The victim in Monday morning’s shooting in Seminole County has been identified as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. At least one person is dead after a shooting along a busy Seminole County road early Monday, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
1 dead in Osceola County shooting
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
Hearing continued for Orlando woman accused of killing boyfriend in zipped suitcase
ORLANDO, Fla. – A status hearing for an Orlando woman accused of zipping her boyfriend inside a suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek and leaving him to die as he called out her name was continued Tuesday because her attorney recently contracted COVID. Sarah Boone, who faces a second-degree...
Orange County mother shot, killed while out buying food for young daughters, family says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Kevin Moore gripped his wedding ring. Just six months ago, he tied the knot with the love of his life. Now, he has to say goodbye. “She was everything to us. Everything to me,” Moore said. Moore’s wife and the mother of...
Deputies investigating domestic disturbance that left one woman dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a domestic disturbance that left one woman dead Saturday night. Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to investigators, when deputies...
Sheriff: Search crews recover body in pond near Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Sheriff Marcos Lopez has confirmed to WFTV that a woman’s body was recovered shortly before noon on Wednesday. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for a live report on this breaking story. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Original Story:. Crews in...
Man wanted on charges apprehended after helicopter chase
A man with an outstanding warrant was apprehended by deputies after evading capture from police helicopter during a 30 minute chase on Friday afternoon.
Video reveals clues about Florida father’s murder at hands of 2 robbers, detectives say
While searching for two men, Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives recently released a surveillance video showing the last moments before a 39-year-old father was killed late last month in Orlando. Etson Faustin, a Haitian father of three boys and Orlando business owner, was killed on Dec. 30, during an...
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A female pedestrian was killed Tuesday after a train struck her along State Route 514, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded in reference to a crash at State Route 514 (Malabar Road) east of U.S. Highway 1 in reference to a northbound Florida East Coast Railway train that had struck the pedestrian.
1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting at Rinehart Road, CR-46A in Seminole County
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was killed and five others were wounded early Monday in a shooting involving two vehicles in Seminole County, sheriff’s officials said. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. near Rinehart Road and County Road 46A near Sanford. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
Central Florida man sentenced for plotting to kill ex with poison in water gun
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee man has been sentenced for plotting to kill his former partner with a poisoned water gun. Kevin Jones, 50, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing ricin, a biological toxin, and for possessing two firearms as a convicted felon. Prosecutors...
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
Titusville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old Titusville man was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian over the weekend, according the police department. The Titusville Police Department said officers on Sunday witnessed the crash around 8:45 p.m. on Knox McRae Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Man accused of killing, shooting ex-girlfriend 15 times in Melbourne indicted on murder charge
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after shooting her 15 times over unanswered text messages had been indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, was arrested in December for the fatal shooting of Sha’Dayla Johnson, 23, on Colbert Circle. A grand jury indicted him Tuesday on first-degree premeditated murder.
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
