ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Dolphins’ wild-card playoff game at Bills

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

DOLPHINS (9-8) at BILLS (13-3)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Highmark Stadium

TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: Westwood One, WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)

Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 9-8 in his first season as a head coach; Sean McDermott is 65-39, including playoffs, in his sixth head coaching season leading the Bills and overall.

Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Bills, 62-55-1, including playoffs. The two teams split the home-and-home regular-season series.

Weather: 26 degrees, 63 percent humidity, 4 mph winds, 2 percent chance of precipitation.

Line: The Dolphins are 13 1/2-point underdogs; the over/under is 43 1/2.

Injuries: Dolphins — Out: QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), RB Raheem Mostert (thumb), Liam Eichenberg (hand); Doubtful: OL; Questionable: OT Terron Armstead (pectoral/toe/knee/hip), OT Brandon Shell (knee/ankle), QB Teddy Bridgewater (right finger/knee), OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), FB Alec Ingold (thumb), OT Kendall Lamm (ankle), WR/PR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip); Reserve/PUP list: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: OT Eric Fisher (calf), DT Justin Zimmer, RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder), OL Austin Jackson (ankle), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (triceps), S Brandon Jones (knee), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), DE Trey Flowers (foot), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), FB John Lovett; Bills — Questionable: WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder); Injured reserve: DE Von Miller (knee), S Micah Hyde (neck), S Damar Hamlin (heart) among six players on IR.

Noteworthy: The Dolphins will make their first playoff appearance in six years, second in 14 years and third in 21 years. They last won a postseason game in the 2000 playoffs, a wild-card round overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts. ...

Miami again is set to start rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol and Teddy Bridgewater only expected to be available as a backup due to a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand. ...

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 8-2 in his career against the Dolphins. He has thrown 27 touchdowns compared to five interceptions and completed 63.7 percent of passes for 2,684 yards while running for 554 yards and four more scores. ...

The Dolphins found success on the ground the last time they faced the Bills, rushing for 188 yards, their second-highest total this season. They didn’t have Jeff Wilson Jr. that game, who is set to start, but now they’re down Raheem Mostert due to a broken thumb. ...

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is the only player remaining from the Dolphins’ last playoff team in 2016. Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was also on that Miami roster. ...

Between Buffalo’s active roster and practice squad, the Bills have 10 South Florida products: Running backs Devin Singletary (American Heritage-Delray High, FAU), James Cook (Miami Central High) and Duke Johnson (Miami Norland High, UM), wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie (American Heritage) and John Brown (Homestead High), offensive lineman Bobby Hart (St. Thomas Aquinas High), defensive end Greg Rousseau (Champagnat Catholic High, UM), defensive backs Jaquan Johnson (Miami Killian High, UM) and Kaiir Elam (Benjamin High) and defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (FAU). ...

The teams’ long snappers, Blake and Reid Ferguson, are brothers. They are the first pair of brothers to meet in a playoff game since Chris Long (Philadelphia Eagles) and Kyle Long (Chicago Bears) in a 2018 wild-card game on Jan. 6, 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Dolphins report card: See grades for coach Mike McDaniel and QB Tua Tagovailoa

There’s been much debate whether the Dolphins had a successful season. They went 9-8 in the regular season and earned their first playoff berth since the 2016 season before losing their wild-card round playoff game at Buffalo, 34-31, last weekend. That’s a good year considering Las Vegas bookmakers had the over/under win total at 8.5 victories. On the other hand, when the Dolphins were 8-3, ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Dolphins were tightly knit group this season, and they say it helped them make playoffs

There was a sense of pride and accomplishment in the Dolphins locker room Sunday night after their 34-31 wild-card round loss at Buffalo. Weary and battle-worn, players talked about their commitment to each other, the closeness of the team, and they said they want that bond to be even stronger. Whether being a close team leads to more victories or better performance is up for debate. Dolphins ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Will Miami look at QBs in the offseason? Will coach Mike McDaniel give up play-calling?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: Not saying they will but do you think the dolphins will look at QBs this off-season? Can’t go into 2023 with this same injury prone qb room. – @Jay7kilo on Twitter A: I think the Dolphins will look for a veteran backup quarterback. ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Hold your breath as design gamble of Dolphins continues in full view

Chris Grier began in pro football with Bill Parcells, and so when asked if the Miami Dolphins’ 9-9 record accurately reflects his thoughts on the season he went right to Parcells’ great line about, “You are who your record says you are.” “It is what it is,” the Dolphins general manager said Monday on the first day of Miami’s offseason. It was a fun year, an entertaining product. And Grier ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel will take lessons learned from first year as head coach into offseason

When Mike McDaniel was asked Monday what his biggest lessons learned were after completing his rookie head coaching season leading the Miami Dolphins, the first thing he did was look at his watch. It was meant to signify how he could go a long time with a lengthy answer. And it probably wasn’t intentional — but maybe subconscious — part of his answer may have been right there on his wrist: ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Do Heat have margin of error for games like Atlanta?

Q: Ira, how do you come out like that in Atlanta on a three-game winning streak? – Paul. A: Because the NBA has too many games? OK, that might sound a bit simplistic. But this is a league with its 82 games and with 20 of the 30 teams advancing beyond the regular seasons, where, unfortunately, not every game matters. So with the game mattering more to Atlanta, that’s what you get. The concern ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Respected Dolphins QBs coach turns down offensive coordinator interviews with Jets, Commanders

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell reportedly declined interviews with the New York Jets and Washington Commanders, according to the NFL Network. That means Bevell, widely considered a top offensive mind and quarterback teacher in the league, currently plans to stay in Miami, barring other opportunities arising. Bevell worked wonders for quarterback Tua ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are injuries becoming a crutch for Heat’s uneven season?

Q: Ira, I am tired of hearing that the Heat have been so inconsistent this year because of injuries and that the team is finally starting to come together. We had just as many injuries or more last year and still won the Eastern Conference during the regular season. The problem this year is that all the teams in the East made trades in the offseason to get better and we did nothing to improve. ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Gabe Vincent looking to stay afloat by taking page from Kyrie Irving playbook

The threes are what got Gabe Vincent to the NBA. The twos are what stand to make him a far more dynamic presence for the Miami Heat. While Vincent has struggled with his trademark 3-point shooting amid his push through knee pain, he went into Wednesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans a career-best .558 on two-point shots this season, having not previously shot above 50 percent on ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Dolphins need to get busy in offseason if they plan on advancing in the playoffs

The future is now for the Dolphins. And after Sunday’s 34-31 wild-card playoff loss at Buffalo, the future looks promising. That’s the opinion from outside the locker room — yes, the Dolphins made the playoffs, but they need to make some major improvements if they plan on winning their first playoff game since the 2000 season. The Dolphins had a successful 2022 season. They made the playoffs ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s sixth sense with Victor Oladipo paying off during comeback

When Victor Oladipo looks in the mirror, he still sees the former All-Star, former All-NBA player. His interviews reflect that perspective. So, no, there has not been discourse about possibly emerging in this latest chapter of his career as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. But privately, there have been concessions. At least that is the perspective of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. And ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy