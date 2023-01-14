Tempe entrepreneurs earn grants at MLK Diversity Awards

This weekend of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will have added significance for more than two dozen Tempe entrepreneurs.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods announced the 27 recipients of Tempe's BIPOC Micro-manufacturing Grants during the MLK Diversity Awards Breakfast on Jan. 9.

"Helping people prosper is only one benefit of this program. Investing in Tempe’s entrepreneurs is a way of investing in our city’s future economic growth. We all benefit from new products and services, new ideas and possibly even new jobs," Woods said.



Eleven percent of the nation’s businesses are owned by people of color, according to a city release.

Tempe officials said they recognized that number had to grow and set aside $300,000 and partnered with Rep. Greg Stanton, whose district includes Tempe, to secure $500,000 in federal funding.

The $800,000 fund provides up to $25,000 stipends to BIPOC-owned businesses that can be used for rent, supplies, tools, “anything they need to succeed,” the release stated. They also receive a Tempe Chamber of Commerce membership.

Grant recipients include:

The Molecules Company

Big Red Hot Sauce

White Hawk Industries

Simply Wick

Alpha Manufacturing Solutions

Black Russian Label

Pastiche La Femme

RecoFit

LaMark Cole, LLC

Heights Apparel

Technoir Candy

We Kingz Bro Apparel

Ms. Martha’s Caribbean Kitchen

Yhorlife

Conscious Gear

Pure Juice N'Joy Smoothie & Juice

Skate Forty8

OXDX

Midge Chocolate

Goldstar Shea Butter

Sassy Cones

RPH Beauty

Fresh Peak

Salad Sistah

R Spa and Wellness Center

Sugar Puffs

Satiete