BROOKLYN, NY – A North Babylon man who defrauded an 89-year-old woman out of her home by falsifying documents is going to prison. Unfortunately, the woman passed away six months after being defrauded, but the home has been returned to her estate. Shavard Callaway, 48, of North Babylon, New York, was sentenced by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Phyllis Chu to an indeterminate term of five to 10 years in prison. Callaway was convicted of two counts of second-degree grand larceny, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, four counts of second-degree forgery, and one count of first-degree

NORTH BABYLON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO