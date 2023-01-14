Read full article on original website
Brazen Robbery: Mastic Woman Attacks Riverhead Store Clerk, Police Say
A 35-year-old woman was charged after police said she attacked a store clerk on Long Island while committing a robbery. Police received a report about the incident in Riverhead at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Officers responded to the 76 Gas Station,...
3 men arrested after robbery at LI store: officials
Three men were arrested over the weekend following a robbery at a Long Island store, authorities said.
Contractor Steals $80K Worth Of Designer Watches From Nassau County Homes, Police Say
A Long Island contractor is facing charges after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer watches from customers’ homes. Javier Velez-Gomes, age 43, of Massapequa, was arrested Friday, Jan. 13, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. Investigators said he was hired to install wallpaper at...
Riverhead shooting victim dies; gunman remains at large as investigation continues: police
The man shot and critically injured on East Main Street Jan. 6 has died, Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller told RiverheadLOCAL this afternoon. The shooter remains at large, Hegermiller said. The case has been turned over to the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad and is under active investigation, the chief said.
Man tased by police as 3 arrested in Long Island robbery
A man was tased by police as he and two other men were arrested over the weekend for allegedly robbing a Long Island store, authorities said.
Police: 4 men arrested for selling alcohol and tobacco to minors at 3 different Nassau locations
At all three locations, authorities say a store employee sold liquor to undercover agents.
Bridgeport man beat homeless person to death on Fairfield Avenue, police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say they have arrested a suspect in the fatal Jan. 11 beating of a homeless man. Elijah Humphrey, 32, of Fairfield Avenue, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree intimidation due to bias Tuesday, according to Scott Appleby, the director of the city's Office of Emergency Management. Humphrey was held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
North Babylon man sentenced for stealing 89-year-old woman's home
A North Babylon man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison for stealing an 89-year-old woman's Brooklyn home. Prosecutors say Shavard Callaway sold the house by claiming to be her nephew and using a forged power of attorney. He was convicted in December of charges including grand...
Authorities Seeking Four Suspects Who Used Counterfeit Currency at Bridgehampton Store
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and detectives from the Southampton Town Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who used fraudulent money at a store in Bridgehampton this month. Four men used forged $10 and $20 bills to make purchases at Walgreens in Bridgehampton...
18-Year-Old Remains Hospitalized As Police Investigate Hit-Run Selden Crash
Authorities released a photo of a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 18-year-old man who was riding an electric bicycle on Long Island. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers renewed a call for information on Monday, Jan. 16, as police investigate the crash that happened in Selden at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Police Report Multiple Arrests in Nassau County for Sale of Alcohol, Tobacco Products to Minors
Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police Officers report multiple arrests within the confines of the Fifth Precinct on Monday, January 16, 2023. Officers assigned to the POP Unit conducted a Project 21 investigation targeting the sale of nicotine and alcohol products sold to underage agents. The agents entered the following establishments where the store employees did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to the Police agents.
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
Know Them? Trio Wanted For Stealing Wallet At Stamford Restaurant, Police Say
Police in Stamford are asking the public for help identifying three people who allegedly stole a woman's wallet from her purse at a local restaurant.The incident took place in Stamford on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Mecha Noodle Bar, at 151 Broad St., when the woman reported her wallet was stolen from …
Suspect At Large After Woman Shot At East Islip Pub
Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Long Island bar. The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in East Islip. That's when a man approached another man inside Outfield Pub, located at 168 Carleton Ave., and pressed a handgun against his body, Suffolk County Police said.
Long Island man who falsified docs to steal home from 89-year-old woman heading to prison
BROOKLYN, NY – A North Babylon man who defrauded an 89-year-old woman out of her home by falsifying documents is going to prison. Unfortunately, the woman passed away six months after being defrauded, but the home has been returned to her estate. Shavard Callaway, 48, of North Babylon, New York, was sentenced by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Phyllis Chu to an indeterminate term of five to 10 years in prison. Callaway was convicted of two counts of second-degree grand larceny, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, four counts of second-degree forgery, and one count of first-degree The post Long Island man who falsified docs to steal home from 89-year-old woman heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cops: Man arrested on felony assault charge in Flanders Saturday night after fight with relative
A Riverhead man was arrested on a felony assault charge following a fight with a family member on Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail last night, Southampton Town Police said. Police said officers responding at about 7:41 p.m. to a 911 call about a victim of violence at Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail found a 21-year-old male with a puncture wound from a metal object and blunt force trauma.
Armed bar fight in Islip ends with innocent bystander shot in neck: Police
Officials say a fight broke out and the gun discharged. A woman nearby was shot in the neck.
News 12
Police: Woman critically injured in shooting at East Islip bar; suspect at large
Police say a woman was critically injured in an overnight shooting at a bar in East Islip. Authorities say it happened around 1:10 a.m. at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue. Police say a man pressed a gun against another man and an altercation broke out, causing the gun to discharge.
Police: Fiery car crash on LIE leaves woman critical
Good Samaritans pulled the female driver out of the car and administered first aid, according to police.
Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October. A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith...
