trumbulltimes.com

Bridgeport man beat homeless person to death on Fairfield Avenue, police say

BRIDGEPORT — Local police say they have arrested a suspect in the fatal Jan. 11 beating of a homeless man. Elijah Humphrey, 32, of Fairfield Avenue, was charged with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree intimidation due to bias Tuesday, according to Scott Appleby, the director of the city's Office of Emergency Management. Humphrey was held on $1 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
longisland.com

Police Report Multiple Arrests in Nassau County for Sale of Alcohol, Tobacco Products to Minors

Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police Officers report multiple arrests within the confines of the Fifth Precinct on Monday, January 16, 2023. Officers assigned to the POP Unit conducted a Project 21 investigation targeting the sale of nicotine and alcohol products sold to underage agents. The agents entered the following establishments where the store employees did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to the Police agents.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Woman Shot At East Islip Pub

Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Long Island bar. The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in East Islip. That's when a man approached another man inside Outfield Pub, located at 168 Carleton Ave., and pressed a handgun against his body, Suffolk County Police said.
EAST ISLIP, NY
Shore News Network

Long Island man who falsified docs to steal home from 89-year-old woman heading to prison

BROOKLYN, NY – A North Babylon man who defrauded an 89-year-old woman out of her home by falsifying documents is going to prison. Unfortunately, the woman passed away six months after being defrauded, but the home has been returned to her estate. Shavard Callaway, 48, of North Babylon, New York, was sentenced by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Phyllis Chu to an indeterminate term of five to 10 years in prison. Callaway was convicted of two counts of second-degree grand larceny, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, four counts of second-degree forgery, and one count of first-degree The post Long Island man who falsified docs to steal home from 89-year-old woman heading to prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
NORTH BABYLON, NY
riverheadlocal

Cops: Man arrested on felony assault charge in Flanders Saturday night after fight with relative

A Riverhead man was arrested on a felony assault charge following a fight with a family member on Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail last night, Southampton Town Police said. Police said officers responding at about 7:41 p.m. to a 911 call about a victim of violence at Flanders Road and Wood Road Trail found a 21-year-old male with a puncture wound from a metal object and blunt force trauma.
FLANDERS, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who allegedly used a stolen credit card in October. A woman allegedly purchased AirPods using a stolen credit card at the Apple Store in the Smith...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

