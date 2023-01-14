Nicolai Tangen, chief executive of the world's largest wealth fund, isn't convinced China's reopening is a good thing for the global economy. China’s long-awaited lifting of COVID-zero policies in December and reopening to the world earlier this month had an immediate impact, as markets surged on the hope that China was back in business. But not everyone is convinced China’s reopening is good news for the global economy, and it might even exacerbate inflation worldwide.

39 MINUTES AGO