Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Everyone at Davos is celebrating China’s reopening—but Norway’s wealth fund head warns it could be ‘inflationary’ and ‘really bad for markets’
Nicolai Tangen, chief executive of the world's largest wealth fund, isn't convinced China's reopening is a good thing for the global economy. China’s long-awaited lifting of COVID-zero policies in December and reopening to the world earlier this month had an immediate impact, as markets surged on the hope that China was back in business. But not everyone is convinced China’s reopening is good news for the global economy, and it might even exacerbate inflation worldwide.
