NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Set to Begin New Round of Layoffs Affecting More Than 18,000 People
Amazon will begin a fresh wave of job cuts. Earlier this month, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo the company was looking to eliminate as many as 18,000 roles. The company already began laying off employees in November. Amazon on Wednesday will begin a fresh round of job cuts...
Peloton Hires Former Twitter Executive as New Head of Marketing
Peloton has hired Leslie Berland to serve as its new chief marketing officer effective Wednesday. Former CMO Dara Treseder left the company in a broader executive exodus in September. The announcement comes as Peloton tries to regain profitability after a rough year. Peloton is bringing in Leslie Berland, Twitter's former...
‘M3GAN’ Sequel Set for 2025, Allison Williams and Violet McGraw Returning
Get ready for more “M3GAN.” The internet’s favorite demonic dancing doll is returning to theaters in 2025. “M3GAN 2.0,” a sequel to Atomic Monster and Blumhouse’s campy thriller, is officially in the works. Universal has scheduled the movie to debut in theaters on Jan. 17, 2025. Screenwriter Akela Cooper is returning to pen the sequel. Plot details haven’t been revealed, though Allison Williams, whose character helped bring to life the chaotic AI-like doll, will be back for “2.0” as will M3GAN’s pint-sized bestie, played by Violet McGraw. Gerard Johnstone directed the first film, but a director has not been announced for the...
