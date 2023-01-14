ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Paints Convincing Backsplash That Looks Exactly Like Tile

By Amanda Hoyer
 4 days ago

If you've ever dreamed of having a tiled backsplash in your home but working with grout and tile makes you break out in hives, this tutorial will be right up your alley.

The painter behind this brilliant trick has mastered the art of hand-painted faux tile backsplashes—with a few easy steps, anyone can create faux tiles that look real! The project can be completed on any flat surface (wall, floor, or countertop), so it's versatile. And best of all: no grout is required!

Can’t afford tile or just want something easy to change when you change your mind…PAINT! #fauxtile #backsplash #paintedtile #wetbar

Like us, some folks doubted the end result and were just as surprised at how great it looked.

"I was like noooo at first but that end result was fire not gonna lie." @ Grace

Others couldn't deny this creator's talent. It really speaks for itself in terms of quality, patience, and commitment.

"While not my style, you definitely have some serious talent." @ NancyR

"Excuse me?!! You hand painted this?!!! That’s phenomenal. You’re so creative." @ ImOHCAEjustODD

You can use these designs to create a full backsplash, or you can use them to cover an existing backsplash. If you already have white tiles, you only need white paint and stencils.

If you have a blank slate to work with, this is one of those projects that would allow you to be creative. The owner of this home didn’t have any other option but to go along with the idea of hand-painting their backsplash area. It might not be as easy for some people, but it can be done and look great!

