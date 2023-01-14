ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Make Your Own Floor Lamp In Under 5 Steps

By Amanda Hoyer
 4 days ago

Floor lamps are a great way to add light and style to your home. They're also a great opportunity to show off your DIY skills.

If you're looking for a way to add style, a floor lamp is a great alternative to table lamps. They can be placed anywhere in your home, provide much-needed light, and decorate your space with an extra dose of style.

You can use them in any room where you might have otherwise used a table lamp: the bedroom, living room or den—anywhere with an outlet nearby. Floor lamps are flexible enough to fit almost anywhere in your home and provide the same amount of light as their table counterparts.

Plenty of people wanted to try this process on their own (and fortunately, the creator shared her knowledge).

"Perfect. Where did you get the material?" @ Rachel McCrone

@ Dannells · Creator said, "The backing material is self-adhesive Stick-it from dannells.com - especially created for lampshade making."

You can use a floor lamp to add light and character to any room in your home. Whether you're looking to turn your living room into a cozy reading nook or create a focal point in the entryway, there's an option that will be perfect for you.

There are many different materials from which you can choose when making your floor lamp. If you want something more traditional, use wood or metal for the base and shade of the lamp. Try using glass as your base material for something modern—it'll let the light shine through beautifully! Or if nostalgia is more your style, try using an old gaslight for both parts of this piece of furniture. In addition to being cost-effective, recycled materials show off how creative and resourceful you can be!

