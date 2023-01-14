Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
KABA host 40th annual home builders show
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Finding the right service service needs for your home is a process; one organization tried to make that a little easier. Kearney Area Builders Association is hosting their 40th annual Kearney Home Builders Show at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Over 80 vendors packed into the fairgrounds...
Kearney Hub
Family discusses missing Aurora couple
Bob and Loveda Proctor, the Aurora couple who haven't been seen since last week, were still missing as of Tuesday. The couple is believed to be traveling in a blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica. It was initially reported that the Proctors were last seen Thursday at Applebee's in Grand Island. But...
1011now.com
Unique cars a staple in Grand Island collection
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - We caught up with a man who has an incredible car collection, and his aim is to build a future event center where the cars can one day be showcased. John Nikodym currently houses his car collection in what was most recently a bowling alley....
Kearney Hub
Tasty lunches offered at senior centers this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
Kearney city offices closing for storm Wednesday
KEARNEY – City Manager Michael W. Morgan has announced that all city offices will be closed Wednesday. Morgan said the offices are closing because of impending winter weather conditions. Morgan said the closings will affect City Hall, Kearney Public Library, Peterson Senior Activity Center, and the Park & Recreation...
Kearney Hub
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen With Joe: 'Big Dally's Deli'
An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help in finding their missing loved ones. It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
Kearney Hub
Citizens Opposed to the Merger postpones meeting due to potential storm
HOLDREGE – Considering the potential winter storm this week, Citizens Opposed to the Merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District has rescheduled its public meeting. The new meeting date will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Phelps County Ag...
WOWT
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
Kearney Hub
UNK swimmers compete in California; Stars' Klinginsmith to enter wrestling Hall of Fame; Duda named Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year
IRVINE, Calif. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's swim team returned to the pool after a long break to finish third at the OC Invitational on Saturday. The Lopers got some training in before taking part in a seven-team meet — held outside — and hosted by Division II Concordia-Irvine.
Kearney Hub
Hy-Vee's upcoming health fair offers nutrition tips, samples
KEARNEY – Start the New Year right by attending the second annual 2023 Hy-Vee Health Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hy-Vee at 5210 Third Ave. Kaiti George, Hy-Vee’s registered dietitian, will showcase over 20 healthy sampling stations throughout the store. Local health and fitness-related businesses...
KSNB Local4
Major winter storm threatens travel Wednesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major winter storm will begin producing snow in Southwest Nebraska late evening prior to midnight, with snow becoming widespread across central areas the rest of the night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect from midnight tonight through Wednesday night for heavy snow accumulations, blowing snow reducing visibility, and in southeast areas, a mix with freezing rain or sleet that could lay down a glaze of ice making travel treacherous.
KSNB Local4
Snow emergencies issued in Tri-Cities
HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As Nebraskans begin to prepare for upcoming snow storm, cities are putting out their plans for this latest round of winter weather. The City of Hastings has declared a snow emergency to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. The snow emergency will continue through 6 a.m. on Friday January 20 based on the latest winter weather forecast that predicts several inches of snow.
Kearney Hub
Kearney in declared snow emergency
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Street Division announces that in anticipation of the snow event, a Snow Emergency is in effect beginning Wednesday at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday,. There is no parking on Emergency Snow Routes during this snow emergency. Violators will be towed and ticketed.
Kearney Hub
Two Rivers Public Health Department closed today due to snow
KEARNEY – Due to extreme weather conditions, the Two Rivers Public Health Department office at 516 W. 11th St. will be closed Wednesday. The vaccine clinic scheduled at the Holdrege City Auditorium has also been canceled. Two Rivers expects to resume normal operating hours on Thursday. Its regular office...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska American Legion chooses Hastings to host tournament
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska American Legion announced Duncan Field and Hastings American Legion will host the 2023 Nebraska American Legion Senior State Tournament - National Division. The tournament will run from July 22 through July 26 with Hastings Five Points Bank being the host team for the event.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Library to host monthly Family Game Night
KEARNEY – Mark your calendar for a fun evening of games at Kearney Public Library. Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for Family Game Night from 6:30-8 p.m. We’ll provide board games, card games and many types of puzzles and brain teasers. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
KSNB Local4
With a significant winter storm on the way soon, today is the last chance to prepare
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today is the last quiet day ahead of the winter storm coming later tonight into tomorrow. While much of the area will see mostly cloudy skies, there will be some pockets of sunshine. This will be more likely near and east of the Tri-Cities. There have also been some areas of thick fog in southern and southwestern parts of the area. Some freezing fog is also possible. With lighter winds for most areas today out of the north, it’ll be halfway decent. Highs will range from the lower 30s north to the mid 40s southeast. For many, this might be as good as it gets for awhile.
