Jade Cargill on the Advice CM Punk Gave Her, Says He’s a ‘Great Guy’
– During an interview on Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion discussed what her relationship was like with CM Punk in AEW and the advice Punk gave her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jade Cargill on what advice CM Punk gave her: “Just stand on what you believe....
Update On Vince McMahon After WWE Return, Reportedly Already Trying To Affect Creative
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon has already tried to ‘sneak’ back into WWE creative after his recent return to the company. Meltzer noted that McMahon hasn’t actually had an impact on creative yet, however. It was noted last week that Triple H told talent that Vince may give him ideas, but he has the final call as the head of creative.
Jade Cargill on Being Put in Such a Prominent Role After Debuting in AEW
– During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill discussed being put in such a prominent role in AEW right after she debuted, and how she got some important help from Britt Baker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jade Cargill on being given...
Frankie Kazarian Details His Decision to Leave AEW & Sign With Impact
Frankie Kazarian announced his signing with Impact Wrestling at Hard to Kill, and he recently discussed his decision to leave AEW for the company. Kazarian spoke with PWInsider for a new interview discussing his decision to request his AEW release, wanting to do things the right way, and more. You can check out the highlights below:
Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced several matches and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre. * Tiffany Stratton vs....
WWE News: Another PR Team Member Exits Company, The New Day Going to Australia
– PWInsider reports that Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, was another PR team member who left the company late last week. Fiondella had been with WWE from 2014-2019, and she returned to the company in 2021. As noted, longtime WWE employee and VP of Communications, Adam...
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.17.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with New Year’s Evil and now all roads lead to Vengeance Day in about two and a half weeks. The show will feature Bron Breakker defending the NXT Title against Grayson Waller in a cage match but we’re going to need more than that. There is a lot of potential for the rest of the show though and we should hear more this week. Let’s get to it.
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: TNT Title on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which includes a match for the TNT Championship. The lineup features:. * AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. KUSHIDA. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal. * Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido. * The Young...
Passing of Jay Briscoe Reportedly Led To Change To Last Night’s WWE NXT
As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, when word of Briscoe’s passing got to WWE, plans for a segment on last night’s NXT were cancelled. The segment was set to...
Maria Kanellis on Signing With AEW Instead of WWE, Receiving Hate Messages
– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, AEW talent Maria Kanellis discussed signing with AEW over WWE last year and more. Below are some highlights:. Maria Kanellis on why she and Mike Bennett signed with WWE: “I think AEW is the best...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Willie Mack battles Brian Cage on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie,...
Tony Khan Seemingly Confirms Interest In Buying WWE
It was reported last week that Tony Khan and his father Shahid were among the parties that were reportedly interested in buying WWE. The company is said to be gearing up for a sale, which is why Vince McMahon returned earlier this month. In an interview with The Maggie and Perloff Show (via Wrestling Inc), Tony seemed to confirm that there was interest on his end.
PROGRESS Wrestling, ICW No Longer Part of WWE Network and Peacock
It was reported yesterday that PROGRESS Wresting and ICW shows were no longer available on the WWE Network and Peacock. Now, both promotions have issued statements confirming the end of their working relationships with WWE. PROGRESS Wrestling stated:. PROGRESS Wrestling‘s first show of 2023 was named START SPREADING THE NEWS...
The Rock Comments on Potential WWE Sale
– As noted earlier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on CNBC today to promote his ZOA Energy Drink brand. During the interview, he was asked about reported WWE sale that appears to be in the works. You can view a clip and some highlights of The Rock’s comments below:
WWE News: Bayley Teases Confronting The Bella Twins, Rhea Ripley Isn’t Scared of Solo Sikoa, Shane Helms Comments On AEW Dark Wrestler’s Superhero Pose
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley teased a confrontation with The Bella Twins on next week’s 30th anniversary of RAW special. The Bellas beat up Bayley at Wrestlemania 37, but she didn’t have Damage CTRL to back her up then. She wrote: “Damage CTRL can’t wait to...
Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that two more WWE legends are set to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23. According to the report, Shawn Michaels and Tatanka are both set for the show. This comes after previous reports stated that X-Pac and Kane are also scheduled to appear. Tatanka confirmed he was invited to the taping on his Facebook.
Tony Khan Talks About ‘Challenging Recovery’ for Adam Cole, Says Comeback is Exciting
In an interview with In The Kliq (via Fightful, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the ‘challenging’ recovery of Adam Cole, who made his surprise return on last week’s Dynamite. Cole said that he is back to wrestle, but his return match has not been announced. Khan...
Booker T Is Happy to See Adam Cole Back in AEW, Discusses Potential Matchup Against MJF
– During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Adam Cole returning to AEW last week and potentially matching up with MJF for the World Title. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Booker T on Adam Cole returning to AEW: “I’m...
Anthem Sports Exec Talks Expectations From WWE Sale Options
With all the furor resulting from Vince McMahon’s return to WWE in order to explore possible options for selling the company, it’s no wonder other industry players are keeping an eye on the situation as it develops. One such figure is Leonard Asper, founder and CEO of Anthem Sports, the majority stakeholder in Impact Wrestling and its affiliated network, AXS TV. In a recent BNN Bloomberg interview, Asper shared his thoughts on the scope of a potential sale and what the purchaser could stand to gain from it. He also theorized about likely outcomes for the WWE brand depending what sort of company acquires the promotion. You can read a highlight from Asper and watch the complete interview below.
Triple H Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe, Calls Him An ‘Incredible Performer’
As previously reported, ROH World tag team champion Jay Briscoe passed away yesterday at the age of 38. The news has resulted in tributes from everyone. Even WWE, a company he never worked for, acknowledged it on last night’s episode of NXT. In a post on Twitter, Triple H shared his thoughts on Briscoe and praised him.
