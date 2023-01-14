ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Fatal Accident Sunday in DeKalb County

A call came in at approximately 12:30 Sunday morning (January 15th) to Fort Payne Police Dispatch that an accident had occurred on I-59 near Lebanon Road. Francisco Felipe Juan, age 23 of Fort Payne, driving a 2012 Infiniti G37 struck a cable barrier then struck Sybil L Duncan, age 43 of Etowah, TN, driving a 2022 KIA Rio.
FORT PAYNE, AL
Ford Edge linked to Lauderdale County escape returned to Florence

FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) – A vehicle connected to the disappearance of a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee and an inmate was returned to Florence Monday afternoon. The 2007 rust-colored Ford Edge was dropped off at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office just after 12:30 p.m. The Edge was found in Williamson County, Tennessee Friday afternoon. Casey White and Vicky White apparently tried to spray paint the car a green color, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.
FLORENCE, AL
Former Marshall County EMA Director Died

Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who served for almost two decades, passed away Tuesday at the Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville according to the Marshall County EMA. Former Marshall County EMA Director Died. Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
GADSDEN, AL
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton retires

The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 14...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Inmate dies at Etowah County jail

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Facility died Tuesday morning, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO reports that the inmate, who was not named in the release but is from Michigan, was found unresponsive in their cell during a nighttime security check at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday. The […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
No students aboard as Guntersville bus catches fire

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students were aboard a Guntersville school bus when it caught fire on Jan. 11. In a statement sent by supervisor Bo McRee, a rear-engine bus caught fire starting in the engine compartment. According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the firewall acted as it...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Victim identified in Huntsville shooting on Derrick Street

Huntsville Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Jan. 10. Demetrius King, 46, was in the 200 block of Derrick Street when he was struck by a bullet fired from a vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. John Brandon Boles, 29,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville

The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

