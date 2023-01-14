Read full article on original website
Fatal Accident Sunday in DeKalb County
A call came in at approximately 12:30 Sunday morning (January 15th) to Fort Payne Police Dispatch that an accident had occurred on I-59 near Lebanon Road. Francisco Felipe Juan, age 23 of Fort Payne, driving a 2012 Infiniti G37 struck a cable barrier then struck Sybil L Duncan, age 43 of Etowah, TN, driving a 2022 KIA Rio.
1 killed, 3 injured in Fort Payne weekend crash
One person was killed and three people were injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Fort Payne, according to local authorities.
Ford Edge linked to Lauderdale County escape returned to Florence
FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) – A vehicle connected to the disappearance of a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee and an inmate was returned to Florence Monday afternoon. The 2007 rust-colored Ford Edge was dropped off at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office just after 12:30 p.m. The Edge was found in Williamson County, Tennessee Friday afternoon. Casey White and Vicky White apparently tried to spray paint the car a green color, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.
Guntersville man charged in connection to overdose death indicted by grand jury
Alex Wayne Hollingsworth was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Task Force after an investigation into five overdoses that happened between February 25-27, 2022.
Residents on Newson Road speak on recent violence in the neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Neighbors who live on Newson Road say they want to see changes happen in their community before another life is lost. Helen Bailey, who has lived on the street since the 90s, said the area has a long history of gun violence and she wants it to stop.
Former FBI investigator talks about the investigation process of the Madison County shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While investigators in the Madison County Sheriff’s Office continue collecting evidence to identify more suspects from the shootout at a Madison County strip mall, a former investigator weighs in on the process. The shooting took place on Jan. 8. Deputies said the shooting took place...
Former Marshall County EMA Director Died
Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who served for almost two decades, passed away Tuesday at the Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville according to the Marshall County EMA. Former Marshall County EMA Director Died. Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who...
Gadsden man dead after crashing into tree in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Gadsden man Monday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel I. Hodges, 29, died when the car he was driving on St. Clair County 22 left the roadway and hit a tree around 6: 10 p.m. Hodges was pronounced […]
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)
New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately...
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton retires
Armed robbery investigation underway at Regions Bank in Madison
Captain Lamar Anderson with the Madison Police Department confirmed with News 19 the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks.
Inmate dies at Etowah County jail
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Etowah County Detention Facility died Tuesday morning, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office. The ECSO reports that the inmate, who was not named in the release but is from Michigan, was found unresponsive in their cell during a nighttime security check at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday. The […]
Lauderdale County family loses $100,000 to construction loan scam
A victim is speaking out about a Lauderdale County contractor who she says scammed her out of more than $100,000. Beverly Jeffers had big plans for the plot of land she had purchased next to her childhood home. "This is my dad's land. It's always been home, and we were...
9-year-old attacked by dogs in Lawrence County makes a complete recovery
A 9-year-old boy in Lawrence County has completely healed after being attacked by a pack of dogs. It happened on Lawrence County Road 582 in September 2022. Gavin Peoples was injured in the attack and rushed to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. PREVIOUS: 9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by...
Decatur church volunteers travel hundreds of miles to help tornado victims in Selma
Volunteers from the Decatur Church of Christ are on the ground, working to help Selma tornado victims. Tree trunks and debris block an entire neighborhood off of Fairview Drive, and Project Unify volunteers with the church drove hundreds of miles to help residents rebuild their community. "(It) just makes you...
Five Limestone County men arrested following narcotics operation
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Response team arrested five men after drugs and weapons were found in a home nearly two weeks ago.
No students aboard as Guntersville bus catches fire
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students were aboard a Guntersville school bus when it caught fire on Jan. 11. In a statement sent by supervisor Bo McRee, a rear-engine bus caught fire starting in the engine compartment. According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the firewall acted as it...
Victim identified in Huntsville shooting on Derrick Street
Huntsville Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Jan. 10. Demetrius King, 46, was in the 200 block of Derrick Street when he was struck by a bullet fired from a vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. John Brandon Boles, 29,...
New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville
