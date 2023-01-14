ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Travel TikTok Shares Top Places to Visit in the State in 2023

By Jane Ellis
 4 days ago

Arizona is not just another hot spot destination but has become one of the most popular places to visit, and it's no surprise why. It's home to breathtaking panoramic desert landscapes, great people, fabulous weather, and host to many world famous attractions that magnetizes visitors in droves.

TikTok video contributor @welcometoarizona shares 5 top Arizona places to visit in 2023. If you haven't already added these to your must-visit 'bucket list,' this clip will have you doing so immediately. Doesn't this look like an absolutely awesome vacation? We definitely want to go!

Arizona offers a plethora of attractions and activities of all types. The stunning topography combined with the picture-perfect climate creates a playground that suits many tastes. We're not sure if you can visit all of these spots in one trip. But if you have the time to map out an itinerary that includes these top 5 picks of Sedona, Grand Falls, Havasupai, The Wave, and Fossil Springs, you'll have a trip-of-a-lifetime. (Note: you'll need a permit for Havasupai and The Wave.)

TikTok viewers are raving about all Arizona has to offer visitors. Fan @jlaw29999 says, "So many places in AZ to go. It’s one of the most beautiful states in our country." We certainly agree and cannot wait to plan our next visit. User @makaylas..best..friend writes, "I lived in AZ my whole life, and I didn’t know most of these existed." Commenter @jacquelinedeane30 states, "I lived most of my life in AZ, I agree. Spectacular places to see in person."

There is so much to do, see, and experience here, and we promise it will not disappoint. Pack your bags and get ready to see one of Mother Nature's most beautiful creations, the great state of Arizona. Enjoy!

ARIZONA STATE
