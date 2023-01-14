Read full article on original website
Delaware dignitaries gather at DSU for annual MLK Day program
Delaware State University’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program welcomed an array of state and local officials including Gov. John Carney and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. The school has held an event marking the holiday since 1987 – a year after the federal holiday went into effect. One...
Legislation increasing maximum weekly unemployment benefit clears House committee
A bill that would increase the maximum weekly unemployment benefit in Delaware is released from the House Labor Committee. The proposal – House Bill 49 – would raise the maximum weekly unemployment from $400 to $450, and the funds necessary to pay the increased benefits would be paid from the Unemployment Trust.
Delaware's Ag Week highlights farmers markets and more
After two years of being held virtually, The Delaware Department of Agriculture’s annual ag week was held in-person last week in Harrington, bringing farmers like Josh Nash together to find ways to improve what they produce. “I expect to learn ways to keep the farm under control, keep weeds...
Delaware State Senate sessions and committee hearings will continue to be streamed online
The Delaware State Senate will continue holding all meetings – from legislative session to various committee hearings - in hybrid format. Senate leadership says this maximizes public participation, allowing all residents to follow or participate in Senate sessions and committee hearings. The virtual option started during the height of...
DSHA announces new guidelines and partnerships for the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program
There are new guidelines and partnerships for the Delaware Mortgage Relief Program. The Delaware State Housing Authority announces the new changes include removing the requirement of 30-day mortgage delinquency. That means homeowners who don’t have a delinquent mortgage are now eligible to apply for the program. Laurie Jacobs is...
