ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Mid-winter highlights, delights at Cooper Lake State Park

By Enola Gay Mathews Community Liaison
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 4 days ago
Mid-winter highlights, delights at Cooper Lake State Park Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQPUo_0kEjkAkm00 OUTDOOR FUN — Hikers at Cooper Lake State Park have options on the trails they take. Submitted photo
Enola Gay Mathews Community Liaison Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Body

Mid-winter highlights, delights

Lucky us! We have two State Parks in one in Hopkins and Delta Counties.

There’s a Texas State Park on both shores of Cooper Lake, uniquely different from one another. One thing they have in common, though, is that the entire complex is managed by one Superintendent, Steve Killian.

An avid outdoorsman who loves and respects nature and all her creatures, Steve previously managed four other State Parks before he came to us about four years ago. So he's not only well-experienced but retains a youthful delight in all things about the outdoors. And he loves to describe his surroundings on the trail, fishing, boating, birdwatching, and observing sunrises, sunsets, and night skies. He loves it all and plans to share it frequently in our podcast 'Down Home Today with Enola Gay', and with the readers of the News-Telegram.

He began, 'my most favorite subject of 2023 is going to be the 100th anniversary of the Texas State Parks system. We will celebrate our Centennial Year, 1923 until 2023.

Also this year, we will open the 90th park in the state, Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, west of Fort Worth. In NE Texas, I'm proud to serve as Complex Superintendent of two combined parks, now 25 years old, which encompass 3,500 acres of parklands, a 20,000-acre lake, beautiful trails, and a large population of whitetail deer. Many species of migratory birds visit here, bald eagles are frequently spotted, and there's a wealth of armadillos. Did you know that non-Texans want to see an armadillo? Although common to us, it’s such an iconic creature and the #1 sight for our out-of-state visitors!'

'Right now it's mid-winter, but camping and even 'glamping' is open for the taking. We have 200 campsites of various types, plus 14 luxury cabins perched on the banks of the lake. There are shelters and primitive camping too, as well as full hookup sites.

And the Park offers lots more with our many events, activities, and guided adventures. Here are two; our Skins and Skulls educational demonstration on Jan. 14 at 2 p.m., and our Kid’s Fishing Day on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both these are at the South Sulphur Unit, on the Hopkins County side of the lake. We have a jewel right here in our own backyard, both the South Sulphur Unit and the Doctors Creek Unit on the Delta County side of the lake, and both offering fishing, boating, kayaking, and of course, swimming and water sports in season'.

'Take hiking for example. It's a year-round hobby and a healthy one. When it’s cold outside like it is now, you see the leaves have fallen onto the forest floor, and you hear all kinds of different bird calls nearby and distant. When hiking the trails or even driving our roadways through the Park, you get totally different views than in the warm weather months when the trees have leafed out. Breathing the fresh air, getting your heart rate up, and being active while immersed in nature is rejuvenating, healing, and empowering'.

'This past autumn, our fall foliage was breathtaking! Not only within the Park, but even in downtown Sulphur Springs, the color of the leaves was breathtaking. The shades of red, yellow and orange actually made you stop and look! I believe that autumn 2022 was a landmark year for fall color here across NE Texas. And that’s not a normal occurrence! First, we had a drought all summer, then some rain, plus an early cold spell, and that magical mixture gave us about six weeks of glorious color. The elm species first, then the majestic oaks changed color and assumed radiant robes before dropping their leaves. And that’s because our hardwood forests are different than those in other climates where seasons are more defined.'

When asked if he would come back soon and discuss the next season, Steve replied, 'Early Spring? I’d love to. spring’s rebirth, the great fishing from piers or boats, plus our 'Festival of the Fish' on April 1, and camping season gearing up, well, yeah! By March, I’d say there will be a lot more to talk about!' Find out more about activities at Cooper Lake State Park by going to tpwd.texas.gov. And find out more from Steve by listening to our 'Down Home Today' podcast Episode #128. Simply go to ssnewstelegram.com, click on the blue box to the right that says PODCAST, CLICK HERE, then select our current episode each Wednesday and Saturday, or archived episodes posted from October 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Genealogical meeting set Thursday

Genealogical meeting set Thursday Image Special Submission Wed, 01/18/2023 - 06:01 Body You are invited to Hopkins County Genealogical Society monthly meeting to be held on Jan.19, 2023, at 7 p.m. Central Time (US and Canada). Local archaeology-lover Lee Green owns an impressive collection of Caddo...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?

Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

One Dead In Fannin County Crash

One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

ENROLLING TIME

ENROLLING TIME Image ENROLLING TIME — Brooklynn Shackelford of Sulphur Springs, left, registers for the spring semester at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with the assistance of Testing Proctor Cathey Martin. Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. Submitted photo News Staff Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Body
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

HOT ITEM

HOT ITEM Image HOT ITEM — Mikah Wiblin (center) Sulphur Springs Girl Scout from Troop 7191 was busy Monday morning with customers for cookies she was selling on the Hopkins County Courthouse Square. She said she sold more than 200 boxes of the popular cookies on Saturday at the location and did well Monday, assisted by her sister, Jayden Eskew. Staff photo by Don Wallace News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 06:01 Body
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
fox4news.com

Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County

FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Snowflake campaign funds new critical care bed

Snowflake campaign funds new critical care bed Image NEW BED — ICU Director Alyssa Flatt (center) and her staff show-off the new Stryker Critical Care Bed. Submitted photo PRETTY DECORATIONS —Snowflakes adorn the windows of the Johnnie Masters Gift Shop in the entry to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. These snowflakes helped to fund...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

MLK ceremony held, awards given

MLK ceremony held, awards given Image ABOVE PHOTO — Dr. M. Lavelle Hendricks co-founded Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Ceremony in 1990 and spoke Monday night. See related photo, pg. 6 RIGHT PHOTO — Keynote Speaker Cameron Young, member of St. Luke Baptist Church. Staff photos by Enola Gay Mathews ...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

No Injuries In Hopkins County Plane Crash

A small twin-engine plane made a harrowing emergency landing north of Sulphur Springs Sunday morning. Authorities say the pilot, from out of town, was taking the plane out for a test drive after repairs when mechanical problems occurred. The pilot tried to make it back to the airport but landed in a field just off Hopkins CR4763. The pilot was not injured and did not require any medical attention. The NTSB will investigate.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Wanted Man Located At Local Motel

A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Commerce Man Jailed On Illegal Dumping Warrant

A 59-year-old Commerce man was jailed Saturday on an illegal dumping warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Sean Hoffman reported seeing James Hurley Cork in the front passenger seat of an eastbound Ford Expedition around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023. Aware of a warrant for the Commerce man’s arrest, Hoffman conducted a traffic stop on Wildcat Way. The warrant was confirmed and Cork was taken into custody on the outstanding charge, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

TGI Fridays shuts down Plano location

All TGI Friday signage has been removed from the building. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Road permanently closed its doors Jan. 3. According to a statement posted on the door, the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” The closest TGI Fridays to the closed Plano location is located at 4951 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The restaurant chain offers a number of dishes, including burgers, pasta and seafood.
PLANO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Parolee Arrested In Sulphur Springs

Reportedly a man wanted by the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles was at a motel in Sulphur Springs, but when officers showed up to investigate, the man had fled his room. So instead, they found 34-year Thomas Joseph Lynch, of no fixed address, in another room and arrested him for violation of parole on a resisting arrest. In addition, an officer arrested Lynch on January 5, but they released him after 24 hours in jail.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

164
Followers
268
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy