OUTDOOR FUN — Hikers at Cooper Lake State Park have options on the trails they take. Submitted photo

Mid-winter highlights, delights at Cooper Lake State Park Image Enola Gay Mathews Community Liaison Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Body

Mid-winter highlights, delights

Lucky us! We have two State Parks in one in Hopkins and Delta Counties.

There’s a Texas State Park on both shores of Cooper Lake, uniquely different from one another. One thing they have in common, though, is that the entire complex is managed by one Superintendent, Steve Killian.

An avid outdoorsman who loves and respects nature and all her creatures, Steve previously managed four other State Parks before he came to us about four years ago. So he's not only well-experienced but retains a youthful delight in all things about the outdoors. And he loves to describe his surroundings on the trail, fishing, boating, birdwatching, and observing sunrises, sunsets, and night skies. He loves it all and plans to share it frequently in our podcast 'Down Home Today with Enola Gay', and with the readers of the News-Telegram.

He began, 'my most favorite subject of 2023 is going to be the 100th anniversary of the Texas State Parks system. We will celebrate our Centennial Year, 1923 until 2023.

Also this year, we will open the 90th park in the state, Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, west of Fort Worth. In NE Texas, I'm proud to serve as Complex Superintendent of two combined parks, now 25 years old, which encompass 3,500 acres of parklands, a 20,000-acre lake, beautiful trails, and a large population of whitetail deer. Many species of migratory birds visit here, bald eagles are frequently spotted, and there's a wealth of armadillos. Did you know that non-Texans want to see an armadillo? Although common to us, it’s such an iconic creature and the #1 sight for our out-of-state visitors!'

'Right now it's mid-winter, but camping and even 'glamping' is open for the taking. We have 200 campsites of various types, plus 14 luxury cabins perched on the banks of the lake. There are shelters and primitive camping too, as well as full hookup sites.

And the Park offers lots more with our many events, activities, and guided adventures. Here are two; our Skins and Skulls educational demonstration on Jan. 14 at 2 p.m., and our Kid’s Fishing Day on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both these are at the South Sulphur Unit, on the Hopkins County side of the lake. We have a jewel right here in our own backyard, both the South Sulphur Unit and the Doctors Creek Unit on the Delta County side of the lake, and both offering fishing, boating, kayaking, and of course, swimming and water sports in season'.

'Take hiking for example. It's a year-round hobby and a healthy one. When it’s cold outside like it is now, you see the leaves have fallen onto the forest floor, and you hear all kinds of different bird calls nearby and distant. When hiking the trails or even driving our roadways through the Park, you get totally different views than in the warm weather months when the trees have leafed out. Breathing the fresh air, getting your heart rate up, and being active while immersed in nature is rejuvenating, healing, and empowering'.

'This past autumn, our fall foliage was breathtaking! Not only within the Park, but even in downtown Sulphur Springs, the color of the leaves was breathtaking. The shades of red, yellow and orange actually made you stop and look! I believe that autumn 2022 was a landmark year for fall color here across NE Texas. And that’s not a normal occurrence! First, we had a drought all summer, then some rain, plus an early cold spell, and that magical mixture gave us about six weeks of glorious color. The elm species first, then the majestic oaks changed color and assumed radiant robes before dropping their leaves. And that’s because our hardwood forests are different than those in other climates where seasons are more defined.'

When asked if he would come back soon and discuss the next season, Steve replied, 'Early Spring? I’d love to. spring’s rebirth, the great fishing from piers or boats, plus our 'Festival of the Fish' on April 1, and camping season gearing up, well, yeah! By March, I’d say there will be a lot more to talk about!' Find out more about activities at Cooper Lake State Park by going to tpwd.texas.gov. And find out more from Steve by listening to our 'Down Home Today' podcast Episode #128. Simply go to ssnewstelegram.com, click on the blue box to the right that says PODCAST, CLICK HERE, then select our current episode each Wednesday and Saturday, or archived episodes posted from October 2022.