Sulphur Springs, TX

All State selections in band, choir

By Don Wallace Managing Editor
 4 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lILcG_0kEjk7Bq00 Levi Caton, all-state trumpet
Levi Caton all-state on trumpet

For Levi Caton to earn All State honors with his trumpet is a noteworthy accomplishment.

But Caton is really just doing what comes naturally.

You see, Caton's mother, made all-state as a Linden-Kildare student.

Levi Caton is just the third all state performer for SSHS head band director Spencer Emmert.

Emmert said, 'I had one all state musician when I was at Winnsboro. Tyler Burnett on trombone, made it here two years ago. So Levi is the third,' Caton was overjoyed to learn of the honor and did so with the same horn his mom used in 1995.

'This is an all-time dream for me,' Caton said. 'My mom has been a trumpet player for a long time. To follow in her footsteps and get all state like she did is great. I try to live up to her expectations. I made it as a junior so I could do every better next year.'

Caton continued, 'My mom helps me a lot, she has since I started in the sixth grade. Making all state was a good. I practice as much as I can. I take lessons and always work on scales.'

While many of his classmates go for faster music, Caton likes to take it slow.

'Some people are impressed with guys who go fast, hitting those 16th notes,' Caton said with a grin. 'But I like to go slow and put in my own interpretation.'

Caton said, 'We were judged in Area about how well we played. Not on speed. I think I have better tone. I like the sound that comes out of my trumpet.'

'That's just my opinion,' Caton said. 'I like different kind of music. Lately I've been playing songs of 2000.'

The junior student is quick to point out that he did not get the honor alone and had lots of help from both families.

He explains, 'My mom helps me at home and here I get a lot of support, all the teachers are behind us. It's like a family.'

Caton, a member of the Sulphur Springs HS Wildcat Band will perform with the Texas All-State Symphonic Band on trumpet in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Henry B. González Convention Center as part of the 2023 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

Levi is the ninth student in school history to be named to the All-State Band, with the first All-Stater from Sulphur Springs, Kelley Fletcher (also on trumpet) happening in 1980.

“We are so proud of Levi! This is the most impressive accomplishment any band student can achieve.” Emmert, head director. “The All-State experience for me in 1998 was one of the top memories I have from high school. We look forward to seeing and hearing Levi at All-State, with the best musicians in all of Texas.”

Emmert said, 'Levi will sit in the same section that our SSMS Head Director, Brittany Robinett, sat in for three of her four eligible years. “Trumpet players are special, and I am so excited for Levi to get this opportunity. He will fit right in in San Antonio with the other fine musicians.” Brittany Robinett.'

Caton was chosen for this prestigious honor through a competitive process held this year across the state at District, Region, and Area levels. Levi is a Junior at Sulphur Springs High School and plays trumpet under the direction of Spencer Emmert who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association, a 14,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin. This is Levi’s first time to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization.

Levi is the child of Kevin Caton and Ailsha Caton.

