Lausen Ost, all-state baritone

All State selections in band, choir Image Don Wallace Managing Editor Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Subhead

Lausen Ost is top baritone in the state

Body

The honor was a long time coming.

But is turned out to be worth the wait,

That is the feeling and the comment from Sulphur Springs Choir member Lausen Ost.

Ost was officially notified after Area competition that he has advanced as a senior baritone in the TMEA All State Choir in February in San Antonio.

'I made it in my thirdyear to try. It seems like it has been a long time. This is the pinnacle of my choir career - so far,' Ost said.

His local instructor Sulphur Springs Choir Director Elizabeth Cole had only praise for her student.

'Lausen is an exceptionally talented young man with character and work ethic that elevates his innate gifts. Although he makes success look effortless, he diligently works 'behind the scenes' to perform at a high level,' she said.

'He has auditioned for all state every year of his high school career. Each year he got closer to placing in the all state choir. His achievement was a cherry on top to all rehearsal hours he has put in at home, camps, workshops, and after school. Lausen leads by example, showing kindness and compassion toward other students. Even though he’s serious about his schoolwork and contest prep, he has a great sense of humor and wide range of interests,' Cole commented.

She explained that the TMEA All State audition process begins in Fall semester. Lausen auditioned for all region in October, where he had to place in the top 10 chairs. In November, he participated in the Region IV clinic and concert at Sulphur Springs High School. After Thanksgiving break, he participated in Pre-Area auditions where he achieved first chair in his bass 1 room. On Jan. 7, he auditioned with other regions in our area and received fifth chair.

Cole continued, 'Before the school year started, Lausen attended camp at SFA to get a head start on all of his music. In May a committee of directors choose eight upper level pieces for students all around the state of Texas to learn for their audition process. Lausen will attend the TMEA All State Convention in February to perform with other students who made the All State choir from their area. The All State mixed choir will consist of 224 singers.'

Ost said, 'I have dedicated a lot of time to this. I plan to continue with music in college. I'm not going major in music but I want to be a part of a choir.'

The fact that he will continue singing and making music is no surprise to anyone who knows him.

Ost said with a laugh, 'My parents said I was humming, singing or making noise in some way since I was very little. Music just comes to me, it's a part of my life.

'I do sing for pleasure. In the car, the shower like everyone else,' Ost said. 'I just hear something I like and I go for it.'

Ost is open to all kinds of music helped him at the Area competition.

'We had a list of songs, three were chosen for us to perform, we also have to sight read 30 notes in eight measures,' Ost said. 'I really liked this French number, you had to look it and know when to come in on your spot.' Ost said. 'I think I did well on that part.'

He added, 'Music is a constant learning experience. That's why it will always be part of my life.'

Ost plans on attending Texas A&M University in College Station.

He will next take the stage Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. in All State action in San Antonio.

Prior to that he will go through rehearsal with Dr. Julie Yu-Oppenheim from Kansas State University according to Cole.

Cole said, 'I will be attending. There will be other performances and sessions for me to learn from others and hone my craft.'

Cole revealed the Ost is the first all state selection from Sulphur Springs since 2006 when Brandon Woolley got the prestigious honor.