ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

History of local MLK celebration

By Enola Gay Mathews Community Liaison
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
Sulphur Springs News Telegram
 4 days ago
History of local MLK celebration Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TttGl_0kEjk5QO00 33 YEARS — Dr. Lavelle Hendricks at 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Sulphur Springs Monday.
Enola Gay Mathews Community Liaison Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Subhead

| County

Body

The third Monday in January is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, observed as a federal holiday. Each year in Sulphur Springs, a celebration is held to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. For many years now, it’s been held in the sanctuary of Morning Chapel Baptist Church. It started in 1990, with the late Deacon Wilbert Roland and others among its founders. Local pastor, Dr. Lavelle Hendricks, recalled the original observance. “Only three awards were given that first year. It was held at the church I pastor, East Caney Baptist Church, with only nine people in attendance. That was 32 years ago. But following that first gathering, as I was praying with thankfulness, the Lord said to me, ‘I will bless this gathering so that the church won’t be big enough to hold the crowd’, and it has come true. The Lord gave us the vision to honor those in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County who exemplify the spirit and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and we continue to do so today”.

“At the very first Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration in Hopkins County, the Political Award went to Dr. Wheeler because of his local leadership as a pastor and his political involvement as a civil rights leader during the 1950s and 60s throughout the United States, marching alongside Dr. King for social justice. We presented Mother Rosa Rutherford the Award for Education, for her work as a member of the SS school board. Nora Wheeler, the wife of Dr. Wheeler, was recognized with the Spiritual Award. Our speaker was Dr. David Talbert, a professor at East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University at Commerce, who surprisingly at the age of 80, gave the rousing address entitled “I Held Him In My Arms” harking back to the days when he had babysat young Martin as a family friend of the Kings”. From humble beginnings, this program began and has grown in size and scope”.

“Today we hold the annual service at Morning Chapel Baptist Church, here in town. During recent years, we’ve given dozens of awards and have had national media, Congressmen, CEO’s, and university chancellors as volunteer speakers. This program has served as a model for similar gatherings in Greenville, Commerce, Dallas, Ft Worth, and even in Monroe, Louisiana where I come from. Our speakers freely volunteer their gifts in support of inclusion and social reform. Our speaker for 2023 will be Cameron Young, who is originally from Sulphur Springs. And those receiving awards are individuals from all walks of life among us, serving as examples in the spirit of Dr. King”.

“To date, upwards of 15,000 individuals have been honored through this gathering, named individuals as well as the nameless, as a testament to the greatness of this town. Look around, among our ushers are students from the University in Commerce. Current and past presidents of universities heartily support this event, because it encourages their student leaders to become involved. Funds generated go toward scholarships so that our students can have a choice for higher education. This is the only ecumenical, multi-racial gathering in Hopkins County which exemplifies and demonstrates unity within our community. And it is a great way to start a new year! Please come. Your presence will bless us, and our music, our message and the spirit and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will uplift you”.

Comments / 0

Related
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

MLK ceremony held, awards given

MLK ceremony held, awards given Image ABOVE PHOTO — Dr. M. Lavelle Hendricks co-founded Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Ceremony in 1990 and spoke Monday night. See related photo, pg. 6 RIGHT PHOTO — Keynote Speaker Cameron Young, member of St. Luke Baptist Church. Staff photos by Enola Gay Mathews ...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Genealogical meeting set Thursday

Genealogical meeting set Thursday Image Special Submission Wed, 01/18/2023 - 06:01 Body You are invited to Hopkins County Genealogical Society monthly meeting to be held on Jan.19, 2023, at 7 p.m. Central Time (US and Canada). Local archaeology-lover Lee Green owns an impressive collection of Caddo...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Honoring MLK: 37th annual MLK event held in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, The Tyler Together Race Relations Forum sponsored the 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. event at the downtown square in Tyler. Many people were given the day off from work, and students were off from school. High school bands, cheerleaders and community members met at the downtown square for a prayer and […]
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Jarvis Christian University – News

JARVIS CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY TO HOST CLARENCE GLOVER IN CHAPEL ON THE LIFE AND WORK OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. ON JANUARY 17. Hawkins, Texas—Jarvis Christian University will host a special Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. chapel at 11:00 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the Smith-Howard Chapel on the JCU campus in Hawkins, Texas. A featured guest speaker is Clarence E. Glover, a recognized expert on the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement is open to the public.
HAWKINS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Snowflake campaign funds new critical care bed

Snowflake campaign funds new critical care bed Image NEW BED — ICU Director Alyssa Flatt (center) and her staff show-off the new Stryker Critical Care Bed. Submitted photo PRETTY DECORATIONS —Snowflakes adorn the windows of the Johnnie Masters Gift Shop in the entry to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. These snowflakes helped to fund...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

CPCISD January awards

CPCISD January awards Image AWARD TIME — Elementary Student of the Month at Como-Pickton is first grader Harlin Lankford. He is presented the award by teacher Karmon Bain and principal Jim Shaw. Submitted photos STUDENT AWARD — Principal Buck Haynes of Como-Pickton presented the January Junior High Student of the Month award to seventh grader Logan Silva. TEACHER HONORED —Chelsea Cockrum is presented the Como-Pickton CISD Teacher of the Month award for January by Junior High Principal Buck Haynes. Submitted photos TOP HONORS — Como-Pickton High School Student of the Month award went to Lauren Lewellen. She is given the award by Como-Pickton High School Principal Kelly Baird. News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 06:01
PICKTON, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

HOT ITEM

HOT ITEM Image HOT ITEM — Mikah Wiblin (center) Sulphur Springs Girl Scout from Troop 7191 was busy Monday morning with customers for cookies she was selling on the Hopkins County Courthouse Square. She said she sold more than 200 boxes of the popular cookies on Saturday at the location and did well Monday, assisted by her sister, Jayden Eskew. Staff photo by Don Wallace News Staff Wed, 01/18/2023 - 06:01 Body
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris MLK Holiday Trash Pickup Changed

If your regular scheduled day is Monday, we collect on Tuesday, January 17. If your typical scheduled day is Tuesday, we will gather on Wednesday, January 18. If your regular scheduled day is Wednesday, we will gather on Thursday, January 19. If your typical scheduled day is Thursday, we collect...
PARIS, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

ENROLLING TIME

ENROLLING TIME Image ENROLLING TIME — Brooklynn Shackelford of Sulphur Springs, left, registers for the spring semester at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with the assistance of Testing Proctor Cathey Martin. Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. Submitted photo News Staff Sat, 01/14/2023 - 07:13 Body
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
cbs19.tv

Nearly 700 without power in southwest Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Almost 700 people are without power on the southwest side of Tyler on Loop 323 near Spur 364 Monday afternoon. According to the ONCOR outage map, 691 people don't have power in that area but it's expected to restored around 8 p.m. Monday. This story will...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A

According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 17)

Officers arrested Gary Wayne Pool, 44, of Sumner, last Friday morning at the Lamar County Probation office on two felony warrants. He is currently on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family member with previous convictions. Officers booked Pool and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

164
Followers
268
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Sulphur Springs News Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy