History of local MLK celebration

Dr. Lavelle Hendricks at 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Sulphur Springs Monday.

The third Monday in January is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, observed as a federal holiday. Each year in Sulphur Springs, a celebration is held to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. For many years now, it’s been held in the sanctuary of Morning Chapel Baptist Church. It started in 1990, with the late Deacon Wilbert Roland and others among its founders. Local pastor, Dr. Lavelle Hendricks, recalled the original observance. “Only three awards were given that first year. It was held at the church I pastor, East Caney Baptist Church, with only nine people in attendance. That was 32 years ago. But following that first gathering, as I was praying with thankfulness, the Lord said to me, ‘I will bless this gathering so that the church won’t be big enough to hold the crowd’, and it has come true. The Lord gave us the vision to honor those in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County who exemplify the spirit and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and we continue to do so today”.

“At the very first Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration in Hopkins County, the Political Award went to Dr. Wheeler because of his local leadership as a pastor and his political involvement as a civil rights leader during the 1950s and 60s throughout the United States, marching alongside Dr. King for social justice. We presented Mother Rosa Rutherford the Award for Education, for her work as a member of the SS school board. Nora Wheeler, the wife of Dr. Wheeler, was recognized with the Spiritual Award. Our speaker was Dr. David Talbert, a professor at East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University at Commerce, who surprisingly at the age of 80, gave the rousing address entitled “I Held Him In My Arms” harking back to the days when he had babysat young Martin as a family friend of the Kings”. From humble beginnings, this program began and has grown in size and scope”.

“Today we hold the annual service at Morning Chapel Baptist Church, here in town. During recent years, we’ve given dozens of awards and have had national media, Congressmen, CEO’s, and university chancellors as volunteer speakers. This program has served as a model for similar gatherings in Greenville, Commerce, Dallas, Ft Worth, and even in Monroe, Louisiana where I come from. Our speakers freely volunteer their gifts in support of inclusion and social reform. Our speaker for 2023 will be Cameron Young, who is originally from Sulphur Springs. And those receiving awards are individuals from all walks of life among us, serving as examples in the spirit of Dr. King”.

“To date, upwards of 15,000 individuals have been honored through this gathering, named individuals as well as the nameless, as a testament to the greatness of this town. Look around, among our ushers are students from the University in Commerce. Current and past presidents of universities heartily support this event, because it encourages their student leaders to become involved. Funds generated go toward scholarships so that our students can have a choice for higher education. This is the only ecumenical, multi-racial gathering in Hopkins County which exemplifies and demonstrates unity within our community. And it is a great way to start a new year! Please come. Your presence will bless us, and our music, our message and the spirit and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will uplift you”.