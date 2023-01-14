Read full article on original website
Work out vest cause of bomb scare in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – The report of a man with a suspicious device in downtown Kalamazoo on Wednesday turned out to be someone simply trying to workout. Someone called 911 around 10 a.m., Jan. 18, to report a man wearing a suspicious device that looked like it had explosives in downtown Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo City Commission votes to restart and expand search for new city attorney
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission has instructed city staff to restart the search for a city attorney and use more recruitment avenues to find someone to fill the role. The city of Kalamazoo has been working to hire a new city attorney following an announcement in March 2022...
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
Man seen with suspicious device in downtown Kalamazoo, police say
UPDATE: Officers told businesses around 11:20 a.m. that there is no outstanding issue and everything is good, a Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive photographer on the scene witnessed. The majority of police vehicles have left the area. Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating a man seen carrying a suspicious device on his chest in...
Hartford police chief steps down after drug investigation
The chief of the Hartford Police Department, who has been on leave since admitting she was stealing from a drug disposal box, has retired.
Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
Kalamazoo approves resurfacing project on street that connects WMU to downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission has approved a resurfacing project for a road connecting Western Michigan University and downtown Kalamazoo. The commission approved the project for $591,528.03 at its Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting. West Michigan Avenue will be resurfaced between Lovell Street and West Main Street. The resurfacing...
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
Kent County GOP headquarters vandalized by swastikas, white-supremacist graffiti
KENT COUNTY, MI – The Kent County GOP headquarters was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas and white-supremacy graffiti. The vandalism was reported Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Gerald R. Ford Republican Headquarters at 725 Lake Michigan Drive NW. Graffiti covered all sour sides of the building. It happened two months...
Portage’s Amberly Elementary School next to receive new building following 2021 bond
PORTAGE, MI-- Portage Public Schools’ Amberly Elementary School is next on the list of elementary schools in the district to get a new building. Portage Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Johnny Edwards announced Amberly Elementary would be the next elementary school to be replaced at the Jan. 16 Portage Schools Board meeting. Central Elementary and Haverhill Elementary were previously announced as the first two elementary schools to receive new buildings.
$10,000 stolen from Ottawa County animal shelter
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An animal shelter in Ottawa County is in need of help after thousands of dollars were stolen from its bank account. Harbor Humane Society director Jen Self-Aulgur says after recently checking a bank statement, they discovered a $10,000 charge that was not made by the shelter. She believes someone got ahold of their checking account information and used it to pay off a credit card bill.
Kalamazoo passes largest budget in history, but it’s not reckless, city commissioner says
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has approved a budget that surpasses $300 million in spending after final adjustments were made. The budget and its final adjustments for the new fiscal year passed after some debate by commissioners at their meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The budget was slightly over...
KDPS officer arrested in Georgia for fraud
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer has been arrested in Georgia on fraud charges.
Residents push back on proposed ‘Marshall Megasite’
The Marshall City Council meeting on Tuesday overflowed out the door as the community debated the proposed 'Marshall Megasite.'
City of Kalamazoo hires firm to help convert one-way streets to two-way traffic
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved an agreement with an engineering consultant for work to help change the city’s one-way streets into two-way streets. During the Tuesday, Jan. 17, commission meeting, commissioners approved the professional service agreement for up to $159,965.22 with WSP Michigan Inc. for engineering support services on the city’s two-way conversion project.
East Grand Rapids schools receives $1 million donation aimed at supporting student mental health
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The East Grand Rapids Schools Foundation has received a $1 million anonymous donation to help bolster mental health support for students in the district, officials said Tuesday, Jan. 17. The gift is being used to establish a new Mental Health and Wellness Fund for...
1 in hospital after Kalamazoo shooting
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Ottawa Impact’s campaign strategy even impresses new coalition forming to vote them out
WEST OLIVE, MI — Cohesive messaging with similar yard signs. Campaign support for several candidates centered on a pledge to voters. And an ability to organize around a central mission. Those were the hallmarks from Ottawa Impact’s incredibly successful campaign strategy that thrust the very conservative candidates who ran...
Barry County firefighter fighting for his life
HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
Developers who want to fight Kalamazoo County’s housing crisis can now apply for funding
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Housing developers and nonprofits wanting to fight the affordable housing crisis can now apply for funding from the Kalamazoo County housing millage. The second year of the housing millage was levied on Dec. 1, 2022. The online application portal opened Tuesday, Jan. 17, and will remain open until Feb. 17, the county said in a news release.
