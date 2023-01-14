ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Work out vest cause of bomb scare in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – The report of a man with a suspicious device in downtown Kalamazoo on Wednesday turned out to be someone simply trying to workout. Someone called 911 around 10 a.m., Jan. 18, to report a man wearing a suspicious device that looked like it had explosives in downtown Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
Portage’s Amberly Elementary School next to receive new building following 2021 bond

PORTAGE, MI-- Portage Public Schools’ Amberly Elementary School is next on the list of elementary schools in the district to get a new building. Portage Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Johnny Edwards announced Amberly Elementary would be the next elementary school to be replaced at the Jan. 16 Portage Schools Board meeting. Central Elementary and Haverhill Elementary were previously announced as the first two elementary schools to receive new buildings.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

$10,000 stolen from Ottawa County animal shelter

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An animal shelter in Ottawa County is in need of help after thousands of dollars were stolen from its bank account. Harbor Humane Society director Jen Self-Aulgur says after recently checking a bank statement, they discovered a $10,000 charge that was not made by the shelter. She believes someone got ahold of their checking account information and used it to pay off a credit card bill.
City of Kalamazoo hires firm to help convert one-way streets to two-way traffic

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved an agreement with an engineering consultant for work to help change the city’s one-way streets into two-way streets. During the Tuesday, Jan. 17, commission meeting, commissioners approved the professional service agreement for up to $159,965.22 with WSP Michigan Inc. for engineering support services on the city’s two-way conversion project.
WWMTCw

Barry County firefighter fighting for his life

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — Greg Garrett, Hickory Corners Fire Department firefighter, has been in critical condition with flu complications since Christmas, according to assistant fire chief Rod Mox. The complications have lead to nine broken ribs, a collapsed lung, trip to the intensive care unit, and a mountain of...
Developers who want to fight Kalamazoo County’s housing crisis can now apply for funding

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Housing developers and nonprofits wanting to fight the affordable housing crisis can now apply for funding from the Kalamazoo County housing millage. The second year of the housing millage was levied on Dec. 1, 2022. The online application portal opened Tuesday, Jan. 17, and will remain open until Feb. 17, the county said in a news release.
