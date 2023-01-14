ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

71st SIT Opens Tonight On WJBD

The 71st Salem Invitational Tournament tips off tonight with a pair of games on WJBD. It starts at 6:30 with Mount Vernon and Champaign Central followed at 8pm with Madison and Carbondale. Both games will be on 100.1 FM and streaming at WJBDradio.com. The Centralia Orphans are 2-0 at West...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Wildcat Win Bowling Regional, Hunter Is Individual Champion

The Salem Bowling Wildcats are regional champs after winning their post season opener at Salem Bowl with 6639 series. Also advancing as teams were Mascoutah, O’Fallon and Collinsville. Salem senior Charlie Hunter was the individual champion shooting 1448 or a 241.33 average on the day. Colton Shoemaker finished with...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/19 – Shirley Finn

Shirley Finn, 86, of Texico, passed away at 12:31 a.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital, in Mt. Vernon. She was born November 20, 1936, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of Jesse McDonald and Martha Jewell (Lisenby) Roberson. On February 26, 1955, she eloped, with her high school sweetheart, Kellie Finn, to Corinth, Mississippi. They stayed enamored with one another, and everyone knew it. They both worked hard and made family life fun. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1999.
TEXICO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/21 – Crystal Lynn Helton

Crystal Lynn Helton, 50, of Salem, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the home of her loving cousin and caregiver, Melissa LeMarr Gordon. Crystal was born on June 30, 1972, the daughter of Becky Helton (Joey Wimberly) of Salem and Steve (Sherry) Helton of Iuka. Crystal was surrounded by her family and close friends when her battle with pancreatic cancer ended.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/21 – Larry Smith

Larry Smith, 85, of Walnut Hill, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at his home. He was born November 23, 1937, in Edinburgh, Illinois, the son of Victor A. Smith and Ada M. (Hanna) Smith. He married Mary Ellen Roper on June 6, 1959, and she survives in Walnut Hill.
WALNUT HILL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/19 – Myah Jean Wills

Myah Jean Wills passed on to heaven on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Myah will be dearly missed by her parents: Cameryn Wills and Deziree Smith. She is also survived by her sister: Victoria Wills, grandparents: Tiffany Donahoo and Ryan Donahoo of Centralia and Kim Prather of Plainfield, IL; great-grandparents: Vickie Smith and Ronnie Smith of Mt. Vernon, and Debbie Donahoo; aunts: Gia Donahoo of Centralia, Sadie Donahoo of Centralia, Kylie Wallace of Centralia, Miranda Canada of Centralia, Jessica Wills of Kansas, Madison Wills of Plainfield, and Jennifer Thomas of Marion; great aunt: Sonya McKinney and husband Jason; and cousins: Lillian McKinney and Hannah McKinney.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/23 – Ted ‘Tanner’ Cosgrove

Ted ‘Tanner’ Cosgrove, 66, of Centralia passed away on January 13, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 15, 1956, in Patuxent River, Maryland to Arthur and Evelyn (Gagne) Cosgrove, who preceded him in death. He married Judith ‘Judie’ Condra on November 20, 1982, and they have been married for 40 years.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/18 – Terri Garden

Terri Gwen Garden, age 64 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. Terri was born on May 19, 1958, in Centralia the daughter of Charles and Mary (Phillips) Freeman. She is survived by her son, Charles Garden, and wife Cheryl...
SALEM, IL
KFVS12

City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
CAIRO, IL
1440 WROK

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/21 – John Bennet ‘JB’ Krebs

John Bennet “JB” Krebs, age 79 of Carlyle, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Breese. Mr. Krebs was born on April 25, 1943, in Breese, Illinois, the son of the late Raymond A. and Theodell (Crocker) Krebs. He married Barbara A. Becker on September 5, 1964, and she preceded him in death on June 28, 2018.
CARLYLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Top Baby names at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese has released the top names of babies born at the hospital last year. For boys, Wyatt was most popular. For girls, it is Ava. The names were part of the 549 babies that were delivered by HSHS St. Joseph’s Women and Infants Center in 2022.
BREESE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023

A 25-year-old Kinmundy woman has been arrested by Salem Police for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of adult use cannabis and no mandatory auto insurance. Brittany Knavel of Meachum Road was initially involved in a traffic stop at South Broadway and Lake around 2:30 Wednesday morning. After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, police say they found several grams of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and meth residue, along with an unloaded shotgun hidden in a duffle bag.
SALEM, IL
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Q985

Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois

A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
COLLINSVILLE, IL

