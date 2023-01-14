ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Albemarle School Board votes to rename Meriwether Lewis Elementary to divest itself from racist past

By Tamica Jean-Charles
Charlottesville Tomorrow
 4 days ago
Comments / 16

latricia
4d ago

Those who fall apart from hearing a name or seeing a monument are weak minded and have poor character. They are afraid of history and education.

Truth Hurts
4d ago

so, the MAJORITY voted to keep it the same, yet they changed it anyway... 🙄🙄 typical

Carol Walker
3d ago

these people, if you want to still refer to them as such, are completely insane...there is Karma...and they should also be renamed. any ideas?

