California State

Governor joins storm preparedness work in Santa Barbara

By News Staff
 4 days ago
Projects like this are happening all over the state to protect communities in advance of storms

Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday joined volunteers, elected officials, local first responders, and Cal Guard members in Santa Barbara to support work underway to prepare the area for incoming storms expected over the weekend and early next week.

The governor supported crews working to clear a debris basin and divert a flooding stream to protect a vulnerable area in Montecito. The region has sustained major damage from relentless storms and more severe weather is forecasted this coming weekend. Projects like the one highlighted are happening all over the state to protect communities in advance of storms.

With additional rain expected this weekend and into early next week, the state is working to prepare communities to manage potential flooding and remove dangerous debris that could result in mudslides or other storm-related emergencies.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the first responders and everyday Californians stepping up across the state to help support communities impacted by these ongoing storms,” said Governor Newsom. “With more difficult days ahead, it’s critical that Californians stay alert to conditions in their area and follow guidance from local emergency responders to stay safe.”

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden approved the Governor’s request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration, activating the full weight of the federal government to support California’s storm response and recovery efforts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is making federal disaster assistance available to supplement local and state resources, including equipment and personnel.

The Governor also announced $202 million in new investments for long-term flood prevention in his January budget proposal.

Comments / 18

Clyde Brown
4d ago

showboating again what a joke he needs to be in office trying to get this state on track instead of filling sand bags

Reply(2)
17
Columbus
4d ago

I bet the other people waiting to fill sandbags, wanted to hit him with a shovel for holding up the line!

Reply(1)
8
Kenneth Hans Hansen Jr.
3d ago

It confirms he has a juvenile IQ if he actually thinks filling sand bags impresses Californians. It certainly confirms how out-of-touch he is.

Reply
3
