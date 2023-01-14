Read full article on original website
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Debt ceiling standoff: McCarthy rejects Democrats in major break with tradition
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is standing firm in his commitment against raising the debt ceiling without budget cuts as the Treasury Department prepares to start extraordinary measures this week to keep the country from defaulting on its debt.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Trump to be joined by Graham, McMaster at January SC event: AP
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will be joined by two high-profile South Carolina supporters — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster — at his first public 2024 presidential campaign event in the early voting state later this month. Trump will be at the...
The U.S. has an overclassification problem, says one former special counsel
For months, classified documents have been turning up in places where they're not supposed to. First, there was the discovery of hundreds of classified documents inappropriately stored at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Then, in recent weeks, the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's home and private office.
Jury selection begins for Mexico's ex-security head accused of taking cartels' bribes
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Futuro Media's Maria Hinojosa about the start of jury selection in the trial of Genaro Garcia Luna, the ex-security head in Mexico accused of working with cartels. Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015....
Kenneth Roth had a Harvard fellowship offer. Was it rejected for his view on Israel?
Kenneth Roth was executive director of Human Rights Watch for almost three decades. His job called for him to document human rights violations around the world. When he left that job last year, he says he received a call from the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.
Amid the rubble in Dnipro, Ukraine, a frantic search grows increasingly desperate
DNIPRO, Ukraine — For two days, rescue workers have been racing to find survivors of a Russian missile strike on an apartment complex in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. But more than 48 hours after one of the worst attacks on civilians since the start of the war, officials were beginning to concede on Monday that time may be running out.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a new approach to Washington
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is regularly in the spotlight with her extremist, far-right rhetoric and ties to former President Donald Trump. But in the new year and the new Congress, she's getting attention for a different reason - her vocal support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler has more on Greene's new approach to Washington.
Encore: How did COVID warp our sense of time? It's a matter of perception
The pandemic distorted our sense of time. For some, time stood still. For others, it sped up. The difference depended on factors from culture to emotional state. Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
This AI expert has 90 days to find a job – or leave the U.S.
Huy Tu still remembers their first day of work at Instagram. Tu grew up in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in a working class family. The idea of getting a job at a world-famous company like Instagram seemed like a fantasy. But Tu got in to college in the U.S.,...
Death toll in Russian strike on Ukrainian building up to at least 35
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from the weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35, an official said Monday. Rescuers continued searching through the rubble for more victims, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. At least 75...
Morning news brief
President Biden's classified document troubles are piling up. His lawyers announced they had found more files at his home in Wilmington, Del. And congressional Republicans pounced. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JAMES COMER: Well, we don't know exactly yet whether they broke the law or not. I will accuse the Biden...
