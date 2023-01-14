ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
WFAE

Amid the rubble in Dnipro, Ukraine, a frantic search grows increasingly desperate

DNIPRO, Ukraine — For two days, rescue workers have been racing to find survivors of a Russian missile strike on an apartment complex in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. But more than 48 hours after one of the worst attacks on civilians since the start of the war, officials were beginning to concede on Monday that time may be running out.
WFAE

Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a new approach to Washington

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is regularly in the spotlight with her extremist, far-right rhetoric and ties to former President Donald Trump. But in the new year and the new Congress, she's getting attention for a different reason - her vocal support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Stephen Fowler has more on Greene's new approach to Washington.
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Encore: How did COVID warp our sense of time? It's a matter of perception

The pandemic distorted our sense of time. For some, time stood still. For others, it sped up. The difference depended on factors from culture to emotional state. Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
WASHINGTON STATE
WFAE

This AI expert has 90 days to find a job – or leave the U.S.

Huy Tu still remembers their first day of work at Instagram. Tu grew up in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in a working class family. The idea of getting a job at a world-famous company like Instagram seemed like a fantasy. But Tu got in to college in the U.S.,...
WFAE

Death toll in Russian strike on Ukrainian building up to at least 35

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from the weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35, an official said Monday. Rescuers continued searching through the rubble for more victims, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. At least 75...
WFAE

Morning news brief

President Biden's classified document troubles are piling up. His lawyers announced they had found more files at his home in Wilmington, Del. And congressional Republicans pounced. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JAMES COMER: Well, we don't know exactly yet whether they broke the law or not. I will accuse the Biden...
WILMINGTON, DE
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy