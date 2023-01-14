Read full article on original website
Here's what's at stake in Elon Musk's Tesla tweet trial
In 2018, before Elon Musk was making headlines for his role in running Twitter, he was making headlines for another Twitter-related controversy: allegedly using the platform to commit fraud. Back then, a series of tweets about a possible $72-billion Tesla buyout that never materialized got Musk, the electric vehicle maker's...
