If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
An astronaut tells NPR what life is like on the ISS
Depending on where you are in the world, the International Space Station could be zipping over your head as you hear this. The space-based science lab orbits about 250 miles above the planet. And NPR's Short Wave podcast recently talked with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, who's up there right now. He maintains the station, runs experiments and does the occasional spacewalk.
What makes that song swing? At last, physicists unravel a jazz mystery
For nearly a century, jazz musicians and scholars have debated the answer to a musical mystery. As legendary jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong once put it, "What is this thing called swing?" Swing has long been considered an essential component of almost all types of jazz, from traditional to bepop to...
Is music an exclusively human thing? A new study says no
Charles Darwin once speculated that all animals, beyond just humans, may share the ability to perceive melody and rhythm. HENKJAN HONING: He was very optimistic, but the empirical evidence is still very meager. CHANG: Henkjan Honing at the University of Amsterdam says although the evidence is slim, there are a...
A USC office removes 'field' from its curriculum, citing possible racist connotations
An office within the University of Southern California's School of Social Work says it is removing the term "field" from its curriculum because it may have racist connotations related to slavery. The newly renamed Office of Practicum Education, formerly known as the Office of Field Education, within the university's Suzanne-Dworak-Peck...
Encore: How did COVID warp our sense of time? It's a matter of perception
The pandemic did something strange to our sense of time. For some, it made time stand still. RUTH OGDEN: Looking at the clock and thinking, oh, my God, it's still 6 hours until the kids are going to go to bed. SHAPIRO: For others, time sped up. ARTHUR WADE YOUNG...
'Inside the Curve' attempts to offer an overview of COVID's full impact everywhere
In her foreword to Inside the Curve: Stories From the Pandemic, Jill Tiefenthaler, National Geographic Society's chief executive officer, writes: "The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world." That short first sentence contains a world, as does the book — both literally and figuratively. Visually striking (NatGeo and superb photography have always...
In 'No Bears', a banned filmmaker takes bold aim at Iranian society
Jafar Panahi is one of the world's great filmmakers, and certainly one of the bravest. He emerged in the mid-'90s and early 2000s with dramas like The Circle and Crimson Gold, which took bold aim at class and gender divisions in contemporary Iranian society. In 2010 the authorities charged Panahi...
This AI expert has 90 days to find a job — or leave the U.S.
Huy Tu still remembers their first day of work at Instagram. Tu grew up in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in a working class family. The idea of getting a job at a world-famous company like Instagram seemed like a fantasy. But Tu got in to college in the U.S.,...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
